Katrina Kostas: Keeping the essence of ‘Eddie The Elf’ alive | TheUnion.com

Eddie is excited to see the response from everyone. Letters will be collected throughout the week and the boxes will be picked up Christmas Eve. Eddie will be posting the letters on his Facebook page.

You may be familiar with a “local legend” named Eddie The Elf (or, as his Facebook page reads, “Eddie T. Elf”). Eddie has been around Nevada County for many, many years.

Unfortunately, 2015 was his last year to be “elfing” in his cute little cottage off of Pasquale Road in Nevada City. Each year, hundreds of locals and non locals have made their way to Eddie’s little cottage to visit the beautifully decorated yard, which is illuminated with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights as well as many fun and unique yard decorations.

Eddie had originally planned to retire after the 2014 Christmas season. However, a dedicated Eddie fan decided to start a petition to get Eddie to return in 2015. The petition brought in over 1,200 signatures. Many were signatures from locals but there were also several people who wrote to Eddie that were from out of town that wanted to be on the petition. The quantity of signatures allowed Eddie to have one more year at the cottage.

When I asked Eddie about his “life as Eddie the Elf,” this is what he had to say:

“Eddie started doing his thing in 1986. It was an accident on how it all happened but a great accident it turned out to be. There are so many great moments. More than any elf could ever remember. A few standout out moments: A handicap boy who had never spoken before actually spoke to Eddie for the very first time. His folks were astonished! “They wrote to me and were so thankful for the moment.

“Another time a special needs child had a hard time talking but I figured out that he’d like to be a super hero (I have a lot of gifts inside my cottage for special moments). One of the gifts I had was a red nylon cape. I handed it to him through my special window. He put it on and it was like he had a coming out party to himself. He seemed to be beaming!

“Another time a guy asked me to play some Christmas music and I put on Nat King Cole … he about died! As he told me that was his all time favorite Christmas song. He lived in Truckee and he tried to come down every year. He didn’t always make it so his girlfriend, who he is now married to, would visit me and I’d talk to him via her cell phone. “Another time, a boy who visited me every year couldn’t make it to see me because he had leukemia and was being treated in the hospital. His family came to visit and they got him on the phone and I talked to him while he was in his hospital bed.

“There are so many great moments … they just start to flood out of me once I start thinking about them. Truly some incredible moments never to be repeated.

“Though visiting with Eddie has come to an end, I’m hoping the mythology of Eddie and what he has meant to the community as well as getting people in the spirit of Christmas will continue. It’s all I can hope for.”

Though there is no longer a place to go visit Eddie this Christmas, I have placed drop boxes at four locations where letters or gifts can be left for Eddie. Or Santa. All letters to Santa will be delivered via Reindeer Express to Eddie.

Katrina Kostas lives in Auburn.