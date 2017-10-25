Katia Griffin: Compassion in a crisis

You never think it will happen to you … until it does.

On Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 a.m. I heard a loud banging on my front door. My dad answered, and it was my neighbor saying that we had to evacuate from a nearby fire.

Fear, adrenaline and sadness pulsed through me, and I almost instantly jumped out of bed. My family of six, including my two dogs, departed our house in less than 10 minutes, carrying nothing but our phones and a change of clothes. We took safety with family in Auburn, and throughout the day we listened for any information on the Lobo Fire. My scattered mind panicked when I kept hearing the words: zero percent containment. However, by the grace of God we were able to return to our untouched home on Tuesday evening.

Throughout this experience, I appreciated more fully all that I had. I genuinely thank the firefighters who continue to risk their lives for others. I want to encourage everyone to contribute to those who are affected by the fires.

You never think it will be you, but when it is, you will want the generosity of others to be yours.

Katia Griffin

Penn Valley