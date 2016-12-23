Judith Horky: The Christmas miracle | TheUnion.com

Winds and snow slammed against the old creaking house and rattled the window panes. It whistled and whined around and through the ill fitting doors and frames, but the three people in the life or death scene inside didn’t hear it.

She’d been in hard labor for three days and was losing her strength fast. The Maine island was isolated from everything cut off by sea, weather and distance. This was it.

The woman was 42 and too old to be giving birth for the third time. Her husband, panicked and aware he might soon lose his God-given partner forever, finally yelled at the island “doctor” to “take the baby and save my wife! She’s going to die!”

It was 1904 and Elvira’s pregnancy was totally unexpected and unwanted. Her two sons were 13 and 19 and this had been a rough nine months. But she didn’t want to die and now that was a definite possibility. Baby Number Three was stuck. The wind continued to howl around the corners of the old homestead and her groans blended into the haunting sound. There were no neighbors, no lights to be seen. Flames from the lanterns flickered and shadows wavered on the walls as Henry gently wiped the sweat dripping on her forehead as another contraction gripped her body.

“Dear God, Elvira, I can’t lose you! It’ll be all right … keep trying! I’m praying, keep praying. Doctor Hale, you’ve got to help her … please!

The forceps were primitive and a last resort. Tearing the woman’s vagina terribly, he finally got a grasp on the baby’s head and pulled … and pulled. Miraculously, the tiny blooded baby was delivered, the cord was cut and tied, and the child was hastily wrapped in a blanket and placed on the old cast iron steam radiator. It was the least of the doctor’s concerns. He was desperately trying to save the life of the brave, strong and determined woman who was bleeding profusely and completely exhausted.

Tears and deep thanks to God flowed softly as the rest of the delivery took place.

The storm continued to gust through the cracks, threatening to blow out the candles in the old homestead. But Elvira was alive, pale and weak, and now covered in a warm blanket. “My baby,” she whispered.

Having nearly forgotten that part of the drama, my grandfather picked up the swaddled newborn from the hissing radiator, and slowly unwrapped the blanket, expecting and dreading that he would find a blue and lifeless tiny body.

He gasped. “Oh, dear God, it’s a miracle! The baby’s alive! It’s a boy … our son is alive!”

It was Christmas Day, 1904, and my dad was breathing. Henry gently laid their baby on his wife’s breast, and as she held him close to her heart, a special bond was formed between the tiny infant and his mother that had begun many lifetimes before.

