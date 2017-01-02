Jorgensen: Keep Grass Valley great | TheUnion.com

We don’t need the proposed Dorsey Marketplace. We already have a million square feet of commercial shopping nearby with 9 percent vacancies. Why haven’t Grass Valley leaders worked with existing stakeholders to upgrade blighted existing commercial centers that have served us for decades?

As proposed, Dorsey Marketplace is a 182,000 square foot Roseville-style shopping center with 90 high-end apartments, a swimming pool and fitness center. Please peruse the web site that the out-of-town developer has created: http://www.DorseyMarketplace.com. This project bridges two vibrant historic towns and the language describing this project is compelling: it says it will be a “gathering place and community center.”

But of all the 27 acres, I see little natural open space except a possible dog park. The cookie-cutter strip-mall design of this proposal seems to be a formula for big box stores and fast food restaurants. With internet shopping on the rise, do we really want this precious piece of real estate forever developed into another big box shopping center?

There are aspects of this project that are alarming to those of us who care about our historic past. As proposed, this shopping center will greet shoppers and residents with a replica of the iconic Heart of Grass Valley mural that once adorned Del Oro movie theatre. This hilltop on the fringe of town is not the heart of Grass Valley and using these words surrounded by Roseville-like cookie-cutter architecture defiles our heritage.

We were told that the recently completed Dorsey interchange was needed for emergency response for the hospital, quick access to the college and to alleviate the gridlock in the Brunswick Basin. That was only a few short years ago and already the Dorsey interchange is impacted with gridlock at peak hours. This destination shopping center was not on the list of why we should invest in this interchange.

We must choose carefully what we need and not allow the first developer who comes by to change our zoning. We don’t have many large centrally-located parcels like this left and we say we want to entice technology with good paying jobs to our area. We also say we need affordable housing which is in line with the existing zoning on this property.

This high-end housing coupled with this Roseville-style shopping center limits our future to retirees and low paying jobs. It takes strong leadership to develop a vision that ensures our prosperity. How could our Grass Valley leadership sell us out like this?

Please get informed and check out the Facebook page that has been established by a small group that is following this important project and will be commenting on the EIR, which will be coming out soon. They call themselves Keep Grass Valley Great and their Facebook page will announce public meetings, publishing the negative impacts that come to light from the EIR and invite your participation.

Eileen Jorgensen is a Nevada City business owner and long-time resident.