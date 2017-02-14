Jonathan Collier: Safety benefits of a dispensary | TheUnion.com

Nevada City overwhelmingly supports cannabis, or so it seems.

Last year Nevada City residents voted 74.76 percent against Measure W and 64.69 percent in favor of Prop 64. And the unfolding of new state regulations is likely to provide more good reasons to proceed forward with an ordinance allowing for dispensaries within the city’s limits.

After a thorough process spanning several months, including multiple sessions of public input, more than a hundred pages of submitted feedback and open public comment, Nevada City’s planning commission has approved an ordinance to be confirmed by the city council.

This progress represents an obvious success for the cannabis community, but more importantly and perhaps not as apparent is the benefit that it brings to the greater community.

Those who oppose a dispensary are in fact opposing accountability in the cannabis marketplace.

It may not seem so, but by allowing a dispensary, the community is making an incredible leap forward in minimizing many of the issues associated with the illegal cannabis trade. In particular, the concerns raised most vocally around youth access and public safety.

The issue often raised is that having a dispensary provides another access point for youth to unlawfully obtain cannabis either directly or indirectly. The reality is that dispensaries have strict ID requirements for their clientele while the black market does not. Dispensaries security staff monitor the entire premises and often even patrol the surrounding neighborhood. Security cameras are required to record all activity in the vicinity 24/7, making it difficult for teenagers to appeal to strangers at the door as they might for alcohol.

In dispensaries in Sacramento and the Bay Area, these measures have actually helped clean up rougher sections of the cities. Loitering of any kind is highly discouraged be it teenage opportunists or transients. Police access to cameras and another uniform on patrol has helped improve neighborhood safety.

A common misperception is the nature of the clientele. For some odd reason dispensaries are often perceived to cater to criminals and transients who typically already know where to find their substance of choice. In reality, it’s surprising who is at a dispensary — a cross section of the population of any town: young professionals, old professionals, soccer moms, or retirees and seniors, alternative health seekers, and people who would otherwise be forced to search out black market sources.

Senior citizens are actually the fastest growing demographic of cannabis users. Is it safer for them to purchase cannabis off the streets or from a professional retailer?

Another positive safety benefit is the quality of the medicine. The street market is not required to test and label their products, while dispensaries must. Clean medicine and knowledgeable staff that help inform their clientele of proper cannabinoid profiles and dosage can prevent overconsumption and other undesirable consequences.

Ultimately the largest benefit comes when we look at the big picture. The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance sees the introduction of a dispensary as a critical milestone in transitioning the industry from its wild west past to a future of legitimacy, where those in the cannabis trade can contribute in a responsible and positive way to the greater community.

With a dispensary, we establish the anchoring component of a track-and-trace supply chain, where product can be moved from its place of production, distribution and retail providing transactions that are transparent and accountable. With this legitimate business model, the community can solve issues of diversion to both the black market and to our youth, thereby improving public safety, and decreasing youth access.

Those who oppose a dispensary are in fact opposing accountability in the cannabis marketplace. Although they might have good intentions, they are actually supporting the wild west and all its associated problems. If we are to solve the impacts of cannabis in our community approving a professional and legitimate medical dispensary is a critical first step.

Jonathan Collier is an executive board member of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance. He lives in Nevada City.