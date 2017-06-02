John Drew: Water is life; ‘stored water is life in the bank’ | TheUnion.com

Editor's note: This is the second of two guest columns submitted by Nevada Irrigation District Division 2 Director John Drew on the Centennial Reservoir project. The first column was published Saturday, May 27.

The site for the Centennial Reservoir was first identified in 1926. Nevada Irrigation District bought the Parker Ranch and site in 1927. The construction technology to be used for the dam is 21st century.

The dam and spillway will be pinned and keyed into solid rock and will be constructed entirely of roller compacted concrete. Special energy dissipating features are included in both the spillway and dam. The site is recognized as seismically secure. The reservoir will have a surface area of 1,254 acres, and will hold approximately 110,000 acre feet of water, producing a storage efficiency greater than any other proposed storage projects in the State.

The unique combination of Dutch Flat, Chicago Park, Rollins, Centennial and Combie, allow for electricity to be generated four times with the same drop of water. After providing for our regional electrical supply security and rate stability, the water is still available for the environment, the people and for our local food supply production. The Centennial Reservoir has the potential to serve as a storage modulator between Rollins and Combie powerhouses, this could help NID capture peak power production opportunities and increase operational flexibility, all in an effort to enhance rate optimization.

In the final analysis, the Centennial Reservoir will become another blue jewel on the chain of incredible reservoirs that dot the western slope of the Great Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The acquisition of the Bureau of Land Management parcels will likely be handled as a legislative process (and will not require significant funds). As protection of lands in our watershed, especially those adjacent to NID facilities, it is critically important these parcels will never be developed and are likely to be preserved with a conservation easement.

A dedicated and protected bird and wildlife sanctuary of 17 acres is another benefit of the Centennial Reservoir. This large, relatively shallow area will be perfect for all species of water birds and raptors, as well as trout, turtles and frogs. There will be dedicated parking, observation and study areas for school children and bird watchers.

Our wildlife friends will flourish in, on and around Centennial, just as they do around all of the reservoirs of the District. Do not forget one of our most important, but often overlooked species, the honey bee. Happy bees, happy life. Wild colonies and farmed colonies will thrive with the increased availability of water, not only from the reservoir, but also from water being applied to farms, gardens and yards in our region. A great deal of our food supply essential for life is made possible by pollination from bees.

In the final analysis, the Centennial Reservoir will become another blue jewel on the chain of incredible reservoirs that dot the Western slope of the Great Sierra Nevada Mountains. These reservoirs have provided unparalleled beauty, recreation, peace, tranquility and water for people, the environment, wildlife and our food supply. Over the last 90 years, millions of people have benefitted by having NID/PG&E reservoirs in their backyards and accessible to folks of all ages. I know that the vast majority of people in our region understand the need for the Centennial Reservoir, and are supportive in this matter. The protection of the integrity and the availability of our water supply is our responsibility, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

Climate variation is real and must be addressed. The Centennial Reservoir provides a buffer to all of the weather scenarios we have seen and still others that are possible.

It is these very reservoirs that keep most of the streams and rivers of the western slope alive and teaming with fish and wildlife. These water courses are also supported by the hundreds of small ponds on farms and ranches that are fed by NID water. Without this water infrastructure, many of these foothill and mid-elevation streams would dry up during late summer and early fall.

A few final points: The woodlands that will be cleared within the reservoir envelope will have a greater amount of area set aside in a dedicated woodlands protection area. The health of the woodlands surrounding the reservoir will be enhanced by localized cooling and beneficial humidity. Significant amounts of Hg (mercury) will be removed from the streambed during the site cleaning process.

My remaining concern at this point is recognizing and respecting Native American peoples' historical presence in this area, and we are actively engaged with the only tribal community that asked to be at the table through the AB52 process.

Thank you for your interest in these matters of great importance. We are now in the fact gathering phase of the project and the District will circulate to the public a full Environmental Impact Report later in 2017.

I hope this serves to provide greater understanding of our regional water supply for not only the environment, but also our families, farms and our food supply security. Water is life. "Stored water is life in the bank."

Visit http://www.centennialreservoir.org/ or the NID website at http://www.nidwater.com for more information.

John H. Drew is Nevada Irrigation District's Division 2 director.