Jim Goetsch: But who will check the facts of the fact-checkers? | TheUnion.com

Since I was mentioned by name in a letter to the editor claiming that I did not fact check my “Other Voices” guest column, let me challenge the letter writer’s “facts,” which supposedly prove that I did not check my facts.

Mr. Meinzer claims that “Obama has deported more undocumented immigrants than any other President.” I suggest that Mr. Meinzer read the list of Obama’s efforts to ignore his sworn duty to execute the laws of the United States in a February 2015 Breitbart article (link provided at TheUnion.com). The article mentions “At a roundtable with amnesty advocates, President Obama admits that his deportation statistics are misleading: “The statistics are actually a little deceptive because what we’ve been doing is … apprehending folks at the borders and sending them back. That is counted as a deportation, even though they may have only been held for a day or 48 hours.”

How is that for padding the deportation statistics? He has even sued Arizona, Utah and Alabama for attempting to enforce the federal immigration laws that he should be enforcing. Since when does the Executive branch of our government decide which laws he will execute, and why is he suing the states for doing his job?

My statement that the Democrat Party favors sanctuary cities had nothing to do with Obama’s stated intent to prioritize the deportation of dangerous criminals. I was referring to the fact that major cities being run by Democrats — San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, etc. — are taking a stand with regard to sanctuary cities that is contrary to our immigration laws. If Obama had been really interested in deporting dangerous criminals, could he not have persuaded these Democrat city leaders to hand the criminals over at least?

If “Black Lives Matter” is supposedly inclusive of everyone, why are Democrats objecting to “All Lives Matter,” which is actually more inclusive? Frankly “Black Lives Matter” was founded on the lie that certain blacks were killed for no reason, and the movement has given rise to riots and general destruction of both private and public property — usually property belonging to non-blacks. And if Mr. Meinzer is so careful to “fact check” others, how can he state that “ … ‘Black Lives Matter, also’ not that they matter more, and there isn’t a Democrat on Earth who believes otherwise?” I think there might be a few black Democrats who might question that “fact.”

As for terrorism, most of us know that Osama Bin Laden was found and killed based on the policies and tactics of both President Bush and President Obama. Yes, it happened on Obama’s watch, but that certainly doesn’t mean that Democrats were entirely responsible. Mr. Meinzer also implies that Democrats are responsible for the “facts” that “Al Qaeda is in shambles and ISIS is in retreat.” One source (link provided at TheUnion.com) claims that ISIS has been responsible for destroying Al Qaeda by recruiting most of Al Qaeda’s fighters. Nowhere do I find “facts” that ISIS is in retreat from anything our administration has done, if it is in retreat at all.

Mr. Meinzer finishes his remarks by stating that he awaits “the day that the Republican Party once again proffers fact, not fiction …” I appreciate that he understands that the Republican Party proffered fact in the past. What he seems not to understand is that we Republicans continue to deal in facts, while the Democratic Party and its partner, the mainstream media, have been supplying fake facts for years and continue to do so.

The Democratic Party is upset when the truth comes out about its collusion with the Clinton campaign to defeat Bernie Sanders and its collusion with the press to receive debate questions in advance. They want to find the leaker of the news, but seem to have no problem with the “facts” that were uncovered.

The mainstream media has now been found to be anything but objective in its news coverage, although it has claimed objectivity for years. How else can one view its one-sided and falsified coverage of the election of 2016? At least now any thinking person has come to the realization that neither the Democratic Party nor the mainstream media can be trusted to deal in “facts.”

What is really laughable is that liberal organizations are intent on establishing “fact checking” at this late date, when they have been dealing in false facts for years.

Jim Goetsch lives in Lake of the Pines.