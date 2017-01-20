Jim Firth: Rural deception | TheUnion.com

Self-deception is a difficult fault to admit publicly. That’s why I’m wondering now how all those people in rural America are handling the evolution of candidate for President Donald Trump to President-Elect Donald Trump, and now to President Trump?

When my wife and I first moved to Grass Valley in the winter of 2008 we had both recently retired and were living on a moderate fixed income. I saw an ad on TV for Publishers Clearing House offering money for life, and thought, why not? I had purchased lottery tickets before figuring someone had to win eventually. As it turns out the winners are Publishers Clearing House and big government.

So who are the winners with the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States? Mr. Trump campaigned on the supposition that real Americans would win when he was elected.

I consider myself a “real” American, but never really bought his argument.

Mr. Trump’s theme of “Making America Great Again” never acknowledged that America is already great. His promise to “drain the swamp” recognized that not only that Washington, D.C. is built on land that used to be a swamp, but that many of its professional employees — lobbyists, corporate CEOs, lifetime politicians, media personalities and pundits — were feverishly concocting stories to support their beliefs. Mr. Trump appealed to the fears of rural America by singling out immigrants from south of the border. He promised to “build a wall” to keep the illegals away and by extension not taking jobs away from real Americans. Mr. Trump vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (aka, Obamacare) on his first day in office.

The most startling deception (lie?) Mr. Trump played on rural America was making it believe that he was “the only one” who could fix the problems that made them feel that their plight was some how caused by immigrants, or Democrats, or conflicts in the Middle East. Americans are not usually susceptible to lies, manipulation and deception. However, after eight years of constant blame-man-ship from the Republican Party regarding President Obama’s leadership, rural America had been pre-conditioned to embrace the most unlikely candidate for president our country had witnessed in our lifetime.

Now that Mr. Trump is President Trump what are his positions? He “saved” 700 jobs at the Carrier Heating & Air Conditioning plant in Indiana. However, 1,300 manufacturing jobs from Carrier still went to Mexico, and U.S. government subsidies were used to retain the 700 jobs. The Washington D.C. swamp he wanted to drain was actually used as a fishing pond. He dropped in his line and has harvested millionaire and billionaire CEOs and lobbyists to serve as his Cabinet and closest advisors. How about that wall along the southern border? Odds are that a few hundred yards of “wall” could be built over the next few years, and a photo opportunity given to a few loyal politicians. But don’t expect Congress to fund, or Mexico to pay for, an 1,800-mile wall to thwart a nonexistent threat of swarming hordes bent on stealing nonexistent jobs from real Americans.

Obamacare will survive. It may morph back to the Affordable Care Act (or maybe Trump Care). Most politicians, and without question, most Americans support the ACA; just don’t want to call it Obamacare.

Lastly, for now, who will be influencing President Trump? He has surrounded himself with the business elite, career politicians, the 1 percent class, and his children and son-in-law.

The people from rural America who elected Donald Trump (with few exceptions) could be questioning that decision. Just how deceived, if at all, do they feel now?

After Jan. 20, 2017 when “The Donald” became the most powerful man in the world, regular citizens will need to monitor President Trump’s every move. People who support him will want him to enact his campaign promises. People who oppose him will want to see his promises fail. Get your scorecards ready.

Jim Firth is past chairperson of the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee. He currently lives in New York state and his opinions are his own, and not those of any organization.