Jerry Martin: ‘New’ historical Sudoku event coming to Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Everyone who reads The Union has seen that weird puzzle, a big box with numbers and small empty boxes. The numbers seem randomly placed and refer to nothing recognizable. Somehow somebody figures out which numbers to but in which empty boxes.

Not me. I hate math. OMG. What a waste! They call it Su/do/ku.

That's what I thought 12 years ago when stuck in an airport with about 11 hours to waste. All night in Atlanta. Everything was closed. I found a local paper in the trash can. It had a Sudoku. I figured it out, with many fits and starts, taking about two hours to solve my first puzzle. It wasn't math at all. And I was hooked. Something about it was fun, challenging, a contest between me and a puzzle. I could compete alone, not against another human.

For about six years I did it casually, gradually getting better by doing about five puzzles each week. Then my ex-teacher experiences awakened me to the realization that Sudoku was potentially much more than a hobby or pastime. I started thinking about Sudoku seriously, considering "the why" more than "the how." I began to recognize that it could, and should, be a very powerful "tool" for teaching logical thinking, very economically, to a wide range of humanity.

Requiring total accuracy about 40 or 50 times each puzzle develops a healthy respect for truth. This, too, produces good thinking.

I recognized its intrinsic value, motivating us with a non-material reward. When successfully completing a puzzle, I have … wait for it … nothing. Couldn't hang it on the wall, wouldn't brag about it, no chance to sell it at a garage sale. I just wad it up and send it to the land fill, with out ceremony. But relieved with proof that Alzheimer's hasn't hit me yet. And feeling good about myself, a major component of self-esteem. Making symbolic order out of chaos was satisfying psychologically, putting me temporarily in control in this complex world

I realized that the human brain was analogous to a computer's hard drive. And a huge variety of activities, from talking to cooking to astronomy, are apps running on that hard drive. Sudoku was the operating system that taught us to control our brains to operate effectively and efficiently. This "operating system" would enable us to talk, cook and study stars intelligently. Sudoku taught logical thinking.

Over time I dissected Sudoku, understanding that it trained players to discern the two or three relevant numbers that were useful in solving a cell (small box), while ignoring the many numbers that were irrelevant. Discerning relevance from irrelevance is certainly necessary when thinking constructively.

With Sudoku, there is only black and white. There are no grays. Every answer is either right or wrong. There's nothing in between. Every time, there are eight wrong answers and one right answer. And it's totally unforgiving. There's only one correct answer; you must be correct every time. One wrong answer sinks your ship. But you won't discover your mistake until many moves later, when it's too late to rectify. It's a painful penalty teaching a good lesson.

Requiring total accuracy about 40 or 50 times each puzzle develops a healthy respect for truth. This, too, produces good thinking.

On April 27, the newly formed (and still accepting new members) Nevada County Sudoku Society is sponsoring a first-ever event. At Scotten School, in Grass Valley, starting about 4:30 p.m. the first Children's Team Sudoku Tournament will take place with 18 teams of children (first through fifth graders) from 10 local schools. Each team has three to four children who like Sudoku and are rapidly learning it.

It's fun to see their excitement when solving puzzles, competing for speed.

This event is free to everyone. Anyone who loves kids or Sudoku or education, and wants to witness history being made by about 60 passionate children working cooperatively, in a mental competition, should come. We welcome everyone.

Jerry Martin is a retired Grass Valley educator who also has been contributing to children's motivation for reading with his award-winning program, "Saluting New Readers," for 21 years.