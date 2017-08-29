James Wofford: Say it loud

"Voice of Baceprot" (aka, VoB) is an Indonesian heavy metal power rock trio which has gotten extremely popular in that country of 250 million.

VoB consists of three 16-year-old girls, who wear conservative Muslim hijabs, and all of them were born to poor, rural conservative Muslim farming families.

They first heard heavy metal rock music at their Islamic madrassa school. They liked it. A teacher at their school gave them access to a drum kit, an electric bass and to an electric guitar. The girls took it from there.

Although these girls perform in conservative hijabs and are sometimes known as the Hijabers, the name of their heavy metal band, Voice of Baceprot, means something like the voice of loudness or of noise. Traditionally, for Indonesian women and girls, Muslim women in particular, no woman or girl should ever be loud. So, even wearing their hijabs, these girls are breaking with traditional norms. They are the hijabi-wearing loud girls, who bang away in their music no matter what anyone says.

If you might want to see and hear them, you could go to YouTube and check out some version of their song, "The Enemy of the Earth is You."

The point is that all people are pretty much the same, but young people are more adaptable to change than anyone else who is older.

James Wofford lives in Nevada City.