Hillary Hodge: Reasonable resolutions a good way to improve life | TheUnion.com

I love New Year’s resolutions. It’s fun to learn something new or work toward a larger goal. For me, resolutions are a way of setting a benchmark for something bigger.

I have a pretty good track record with goal-setting at the New Year. I always try very hard to pick something reasonable and attainable and work toward it for the entire year.

One of my very first-ever resolutions was to give up eating at a specific fast food joint for a year. I was 14 years old and not really in the habit of eating fast food so the goal felt easy and realistic. I picked just one place to say no to and was able to meet my small goal.

Ever since then, I have put a lot of stock into small and reasonable goals.

Last year I decided to track every household expenditure and balance our finances on a daily basis. With the help of a great budgeting app on my smart phone, I was mostly successful. I managed all of our expenses and I tracked our finances to the penny.

Last year’s resolution helped me to realize that my wife and I go out to eat a lot, probably far more often than we should. This year, one of my resolutions is to cook at home for the first three months of 2017 — no going out to eat for three months. This small goal will probably help me with a couple of my larger, more long-term goals: save money and lose weight.

My other resolution is to finish reading the books assigned to my book club before the book club meeting. I joined a book club because I wanted to take time for myself and read more often. I don’t always set aside enough time for myself and reading the book assigned to my book club will help me do that.

I love New Year’s Resolutions because real life is a continuum. Whether we set goals on New Year’s Eve or sometime in August, we are still setting goals.

As I get older and recognize my mortality with mature deference, I’m constantly inspired by older folks who take on new experiences like learning a new language, picking up an instrument, or taking up a sport. We never know how long we are going to live and so there is no reason to stop learning. There is always time to broaden our horizons and try something new.

In Malcolm Gladwell’s book “Outliers” he argues that it takes 10,000 hours to be great at something, to be an expert. This is a very daunting amount of time. If a person worked full time at something, 40 hours per week every week, it would still take about five years to reach 10,000 hours. If that’s how long it takes to be great, then why bother?

We don’t have to be great at something to enjoy it. We don’t have to be an expert to love a hobby or an experience. It doesn’t take very long to learn the basics of a new skill and working at something can be fun.

My wife started practicing the ukulele on New Year’s Day. It turns out that there are at least 21 songs that can be played on a ukulele using only one chord. With one instructional YouTube video and just five minutes of practice, she can already play 21 songs.

I’m always surprised when I hear that people don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I don’t know a single person who couldn’t use at least a little self-improvement.

Though, to be fair, some resolutions are very hard to achieve. For several years I tried the same goal over and over. I vowed that I would mail a birthday card to the people I loved for their birthday. I vowed that I would mail the card on time, before the actual birthday of the recipient so that the card would arrive ahead of the person’s actual birthday. One of my nephews was born on Jan. 3. I have never sent his card on time. But I know he appreciates receiving a card even if it’s late.

Every little step toward something you want to accomplish is a step in the right direction. There is no wrong time to start working toward something you want to achieve. If you didn’t make a resolution on New Year’s Day, you can always make a resolution today. The only time better than yesterday to learn something new is today.

Hilary Hodge lives in Grass Valley. Her column is published by The Union on Tuesdays. Contact her at hhodgewriter@gmail.com.