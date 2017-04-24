George Olive: NID misses opportunity | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors made a short-sighted decision at its March meeting. The final action item in this four-hour meeting was about video-recording NID board meetings to increase public access.

In the end, the board voted only for audio recording.

Looking back at board discussion and public comment leading to the unfortunate final motion and vote ("… to establish an audio archive of meetings with indexing …" ), one wonders why video was rejected. After all, NID directors must be feeling the heat from their proposal for a new local dam; and, looking beyond just local politics, since Nov. 8, elected officials at all levels have heard growls of citizen concern.

As a special district with elected directors, is NID decision-making subject to the Brown Act? No question — yes, according to the attorney at the Special District Leadership Foundation in Sacramento. In fact, NID has sought and been awarded that Foundation's District Transparency Certificate of Excellence. So, we know NID values public access. Is NID currently considering anything controversial, expensive and of growing public concern? Yes — the Centennial Dam. Have local voters indicated their trust level for those they elect is wavering? Ask Rep. LaMalfa, who faced angry shouts and chants of "You work for us!" on March 18 at the Fairgrounds.

So, if public trust is on the minds of a majority of directors, why would further consideration of video-taping meetings not, at a minimum, get further study?

From recent public meetings in Nevada and Placer counties and other opinion pieces in The Union, and public comment at their own meetings, NID directors and General Manager Rem Scherzinger must realize that NID suddenly has what many agencies want: public engagement.

NID is our local manager of the complex public access to water and, therefore, surely values transparency, public trust and credibility, right?

So, did the March decision indicate what each director thinks about transparency? During the discussion of video recording, one said: "… It is not my responsibility to … finance the vicarious relationship with the public." His priorities don't include public access. But he got no support.

Director Morebeck responded to a public comment about lack of trust in NID. He did not want the public " … thinking that there was something nefarious going on here because we do not want video … that we were operating in secret …" Board President Wilcox agrees and, later in the meeting, said he " … takes some offense at the whole notion…that the District is not transparent." A fourth didn't " … think that anyone would really be able to use (video recording) that much …" And, always an advocate for healthy public access, Director Weber pushed to further research video possibilities.

In retrospect, the decision-making process was awkward. Why wasn't this decision studied by committee and passed to the full board with a recommendation, as is the usual procedure? General Manager Scherzinger explained a board committee had heard the same staff presentation on recording options and costs in November 2016, but made no recommendation. And no further research appears to have been done, despite growing public concerns outlined above.

Is video too expensive? Top-end cost estimates are at $20,000, not much compared to the $133,000 spent so far on NID's "public outreach" to promote the Centennial Dam project. Is audio enough? No. Speakers aren't identified and body language is missed. Unfortunately, a motion to pursue video recording died for lack of a second. And the full board voted "aye" on audio recording.

The NID boardroom was full for the March 22 meeting and YubaNet stepped up to video record the proceedings, further indication of elevated public interest. Six citizens stood to ask the board to reconsider not just video recording, but live-streaming and storage of meeting recordings with "indexing" to make tracking decisions on particular issues easier. This practice is fully in place for County Supervisor and Grass Valley and Nevada City city council meetings.

As information about Centennial Dam and the NID board's refusal to video stream their meetings spreads, NID meetings will be increasingly well-attended, despite the 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday meetings.

Given local concern about a complicated new dam and the public trust questions NID — and elected officials all over — are facing, what could have been a responsive decision instead was a dud. NID directors and general manager took the limited and less transparent route. As General Manager Scherzinger said on March 8, the board is "spinning its wheels."

George M. Olive III lives in Nevada City.