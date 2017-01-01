George Boardman: California prepares to man the barricades against Trump’s hordes | TheUnion.com

The California Legislature reconvenes this week, but thanks to Donald Trump, it is more likely to resemble a war council in the coming months than the deliberative body of the most populous state in the nation.

This war posture is triggered by fears that Trump’s election means life as we know it in the Golden State is about to change for the worst. Marauding hordes of federal agents will sweep up illegal immigrants wherever they find them, Covered California will be rendered naked, and scientists who believe in climate change will be pushed to the sidelines.

Out will go solar power and renewable energy, to be replaced by fracking and offshore oil drilling. Salmon runs? Delta smelt? Forget about it. Those cotton farmers down in the desert need the water. (Besides, Trump said we don’t have a drought, so there.)

That’s the apocalyptic picture painted by our elected Democratic officials, who have suddenly become big fans of states rights now that they view the federal government as a possible foe instead of a friend.

Even Gov. Jerry Brown, who was surprisingly sanguine about Trump’s election, finally sounded the alarm last month by vowing to defy the feds if the Trump Administration impedes California’s efforts to thwart climate change.

“We’ve got the scientists, we’ve got the lawyers and we’re ready to fight. We’re ready to defend,” Brown told a group of scientists meeting in San Francisco, sounding just like Texas Gov. Rick Perry when Barack Obama was elected president. Some people think Perry’s nomination to head the Energy Department triggered the outburst.

Brown was about the last elected Democratic official in California to get on the anti-Trump bandwagon. Most of them manned the barricades within days of the election, mostly over the fate of the state’s estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon both vowed to resist federal efforts to roundup illegal immigrants. “If you want to get to them, you have to go through us,” Rendon said. Rep. Xavier Becerra, who has been nominated by Brown to succeed Attorney General Kamala Harris, said he is prepared to defend the state’s prerogatives in court.

A bill has been introduced in the state Senate that would prohibit state and local law enforcement, including school police and security departments, from using their resources for immigration enforcement. SB 54 would also create “safe zones” in public schools, hospitals and courthouses where immigration enforcement would be banned.

Lawmakers also announced legislation to fund legal services for immigrants facing deportation and allocate money for training public defenders in immigration law. Other proposed bills would bar providing information to build a database of American Muslims, and let Californians vote down a border wall in environmentally sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, 35 cities have declared themselves sanctuary cities, and school districts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and other large cities have declared themselves “safe havens” from deportation authorities.

This is somewhat ironic given Obama’s reputation as “Deporter in Chief.” Republicans don’t want to believe this and Democrats don’t want to admit it, but Obama deported more illegal immigrants—2.5 million vs. 2 million—in the first seven years of his administration than George W. Bush deported in eight years. No other president since the turn of the 20th century has come close to Obama’s performance.

It’s not clear yet how hard Trump plans to push on this issue. He has backed down from his pledge to find and deport an estimated 12 million who are in this country illegally—now he says he’s going to focus on the three million who represent the criminal element. “Sanctuary cities” that don’t cooperate in this effort — that would include San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento — will have their federal funding cut-off, according to Trump.

Certainly, Trump doesn’t owe California anything. Thanks to the Golden State, he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton (something his big ego has had a hard time accepting), and he has been treated with contempt by the high tech and Hollywood elite of the state. You can bet many of his political appointees to federal agencies will be looking for ways to stick it to us.

(Here are a couple of thoughts: Side with the Sierra Club and restore Hetch Hetchy Valley in Yosemite by knocking down San Francisco’s O’Shaughnessy Dam, the city’s water source. Issue offshore drilling permits opposite Barbra Streisand’s $100 million compound at Point Dume in Malibu. Just saying.)

Becerra said he’ll watch closely to make sure the Trump Administration doesn’t “intrude on California sovereignty … We’re always ahead of the pack (on social issues) and we should be prepared to defend that.”

Texas’ experience suing the Obama Administration suggests it’s not all that easy. Certainly, the Lone Star state tried. Greg Abbott, the Texas attorney general who succeeded Perry, described his workday as “I go into the office, I sue the federal government, and then I go home.”

The state has filed 46 lawsuits since Obama took office. The state won seven, lost or withdrew 21 of them, and 18 are still pending. “One lesson for California is that it’s still hard to beat federal agencies,” said Thomas McGarrity, a law professor at the University of Texas who tracks the state’s lawsuits.

Still, Texas had its moments. The most dramatic win came when a split Supreme Court in June overturned an executive order that would have shielded as many as five million undocumented immigrants from deportation.

How far all of this goes remains to be seen. Historically, Republicans have talked tough about illegal immigrants when campaigning then backed off when they got in office — businesses like cheap labor. Democrats talk compassion while campaigning then crack down when they get in office — labor unions don’t like cheap competition.

Whatever Trump decides to do, the legislators in Sacramento should remember they pledged to uphold the laws of the United States when they took the oath of office last month. That includes the legitimate laws they don’t like.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.