Gary Smith: Respect our veterans

The "Yes California" group (formerly Cal Exit) has permission to start gathering signatures for an initiative to amend the California Constitution to separate California from the United States and become their own country.

My second great grandfather was a Civil War veteran and fought at Antietam, Gettysburg, etc. John French moved to California right after the Civil War and stayed here till he died in 1925. He was very proud of his service to preserve America and loved California.

While this polarizing initiative has little chance, it is an insult to him and all veterans who defend America, especially our California Veterans. Our veterans fought for our rights, one of those rights is to speak out. But some speech and ideas cross the line of common decency and should be kept to yourself. I would hope the same people that enthusiastically criticized the State of Jefferson movement will speak out against the Yes California movement with the same enthusiasm.

I do not want to live in another country, so I have a better idea.

The Yes California proponents can renounce their citizenship and move to another country, instead of me. Please don't sign the initiative.

Gary Smith

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley