Gary Palmer: Remove Trump from office

Given that Donald Trump:

Disregards treaties and other international agreements carefully entered into with great consideration, planning, and consensus-building by previous respected administrations and legislatures;

In general, shows a lack of the restraint required in the commander in chief, the lack of which endangers the nation;

Engages in nepotism and takes advantage of his position as president to enrich his personal estate;

Therefore, Congress and the Senate should take immediate steps following Article 25 of the U.S. Constitution to remove him from office.

Appoints staff who collude secretly with Russia against the interests of citizens of our country;

Recommended Stories For You

Discriminates against people on the basis of religion (e.g. Islam), ethnic prejudice (e.g. Mexicans), and income (e.g. selling citizenship);

Employs and encourages neo-Nazis and white supremacists, whose behavior and ideology are dangerous to the republic and repugnant to all civilized people;

Repeatedly lies and shows the inability to distinguish personal fantasies from reality, showing him to be mentally disturbed, unethical, or both;

Has bragged of sexually molesting women, showing him to lack the moral stature required of the highest office;

Is unable to maintain appointed staff and advisory committees;

Is unable to communicate any rational policies or constructive ethical/moral norms to the public;

Remains willfully uninformed and fails to recognize the critical importance of scientific and historical knowledge to the security and health of the nation and the global environment, we conclude that due to demonstrated ignorance and bad judgment, religious and ethnic prejudice, mental instability, character deficiencies, and devious, perhaps illegal and treasonous behavior, Donald Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.

He is unable to lead. His failings put the nation at risk in ways both grave and imminent.

Therefore, Congress and the Senate should take immediate steps following Article 25 of the U.S. Constitution to remove him from office.

Gary Palmer lives in Nevada City.