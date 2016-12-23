Gary Litke: Another nightmare before Christmas | TheUnion.com

’Tis the holiday season and after a contentious election, half the country feels like it has been given a lump of coal in its collective stocking.

So to lighten the mood and with tongue firmly in cheek, I hope to spark at least a smile from both sides of the political aisle with a holiday rendition of:

The Democrat Nightmare Before Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas when all through the House

Speaker Ryan was fretting, “We’ve elected a louse”

The votes were all counted, the states were all red

Donald Trump was elected, an event Ryan did dread

The Dems were unsettled and hid in their beds

While visions of horror swam in their heads

Hillary in her pantsuit and Bill with his stash

Had just been defeated, gone down with a crash

When out on the Left, there arose such a clatter

Stein wanted a recount, but what does it matter

Away to Twitter, Donald flew like a flash

Tore into her virtue and started a clash

He called her a loser and words that were worse

Claiming it was all just to pad her Green Party purse

“The election is over“ Donald ranted his drivels

I’d have won the whole vote except for cheating by liberals

So his cabinet he did name, all conservative and slick

Dems knew in a moment, it would make them all sick

More rapid than eagles his minions they came

And he whistled and shouted and called them by name

Now Sessions! Now Carson, Now Price and Ms. Chao

On DeVos and perhaps Romney will even take a bow

To the top of Trump Tower, and his “beautiful wall”

Trump will dash away illegals, Muslims and all

“I can do what I want,” Donald Trump needs no proof

My taxes and investments will all remain aloof

No conflict of interest will hinder my plan

To be the first president who’s a lying business man

So Trump sprang to his jet, gave his pilot a whistle

And away he did fly like his armed forces missile

But I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight

Happy Christmas to me, you Dems good night.

Gary Litke lives in Grass Valley.