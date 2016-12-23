Gary Litke: Another nightmare before Christmas | TheUnion.com

Gary Litke: Another nightmare before Christmas
December 23, 2016
’Tis the holiday season and after a contentious election, half the country feels like it has been given a lump of coal in its collective stocking.
So to lighten the mood and with tongue firmly in cheek, I hope to spark at least a smile from both sides of the political aisle with a holiday rendition of:
The Democrat Nightmare Before Christmas
Twas the night before Christmas when all through the House
Speaker Ryan was fretting, “We’ve elected a louse”
The votes were all counted, the states were all red
Donald Trump was elected, an event Ryan did dread
The Dems were unsettled and hid in their beds
While visions of horror swam in their heads
Hillary in her pantsuit and Bill with his stash
Had just been defeated, gone down with a crash
When out on the Left, there arose such a clatter
Stein wanted a recount, but what does it matter
Away to Twitter, Donald flew like a flash
Tore into her virtue and started a clash
He called her a loser and words that were worse
Claiming it was all just to pad her Green Party purse
“The election is over“ Donald ranted his drivels
I’d have won the whole vote except for cheating by liberals
So his cabinet he did name, all conservative and slick
Dems knew in a moment, it would make them all sick
More rapid than eagles his minions they came
And he whistled and shouted and called them by name
Now Sessions! Now Carson, Now Price and Ms. Chao
On DeVos and perhaps Romney will even take a bow
To the top of Trump Tower, and his “beautiful wall”
Trump will dash away illegals, Muslims and all
“I can do what I want,” Donald Trump needs no proof
My taxes and investments will all remain aloof
No conflict of interest will hinder my plan
To be the first president who’s a lying business man
So Trump sprang to his jet, gave his pilot a whistle
And away he did fly like his armed forces missile
But I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight
Happy Christmas to me, you Dems good night.
Gary Litke lives in Grass Valley.
