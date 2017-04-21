Fran Thomas: Have we become our own worst enemy? | TheUnion.com

Americans seem to be fighting with everyone else about what they think the government should be funding for them or the country.

One group wants money for jobs, another wants money for free health care, another wants money to build a strong national defense, and still another wants money to fund Planned Parenthood. The list goes on and on. It has become "my way or no way!" to the point of rioting and bodily harm. This fighting with each other weakens our nation, and will eventually tear it apart.

There are nations that do not value the freedoms and liberty that we have. They have been working through the UN and treaties to make laws that restrict America's ability to protect itself. Unfriendly nations do not live by these same laws.

Some of the laws in our country make it almost impossible for us to defend our country. We all want a clean environment, but the laws shouldn't be so restrictive that America is unable to make the goods and supplies that will be needed to defend ourselves. America needs laws that will allow the country to be self-sufficient and fuel independent. Without these laws America is weakened while unfriendly nations grow stronger.

I hope we haven’t become a nation of people who feel the government is more responsible for us than we are for ourselves.

We are busy fighting over which bathroom to use, who will pay for abortions, or what is "a marriage" while the unfriendly nations teach hatred and grow bolder and stronger. We don't even know what, or if any, of our national secrets are in the hands of unfriendly nations because of Mrs. Clinton's secret server, a server she didn't need because as Secretary of State she already had access to all that information.

We are a land of opportunity, but you have to work to make it happen. Get an education, an education that is based on knowledge. It is knowledge, not an agenda, that will give you the ability to support yourself. When you become self-sufficient, you will surprise yourself with what you can accomplish.

If you become dependent on government entitlements you can be manipulated. People will vote for the laws and people who will ensure that they will continue to receive entitlements. Of course we need to help people who really need help, but entitlements should be a helping hand, not a way of life.

When you are listening to the news, be sure to listen to both sides of the story and from more than one station. Newspapers, radios, TV stations and broadcasters slant stories. Listen to the words that are used and the tone of voice the reporter is using. Watch the interviews. Are they interested in giving facts or creating emotion? Is the interview really about the story, or are they trying to put a slant on the story. We need facts, not emotion to make good decisions. America cannot exist without people being able to think for themselves.

It would be wonderful if we could give everyone what they want. No country can afford to do that. Everyone would love to save the world, but that is impossible. People must take responsibility for themselves and their families.

President Trump may not be your choice for president, but give him a chance. Now you know how we felt after Barack Obama was elected for the second time. We had such high hopes when he was elected the first time. He could have done such great things for the country, but instead we are more divided than we were. Watching Mr. Obama ignore the Constitution and the laws of the country was very upsetting. If our Constitution is not the law of the country, you have no Constitutional rights. It's our Constitution and our willingness to live by its laws that gives us rights, freedoms, and liberty.

Millions of Americans have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms and liberty. I hope we choose to support our Constitution and will be able to hand these same liberty and freedoms on to the coming generations.

Many countries in this world would love to see America fail. We cannot let this happen. We must support our Constitution and each other.

Fran Thomas lives in Grass Valley.