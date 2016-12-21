Eric Robins: Show us, don’t tell us | TheUnion.com

My English teachers in high school would always instruct us to “show, not tell” in our writing.

It could get pretty annoying, as it felt like a cheap way of using the cliched line “actions speak louder than words.” However frustrating or overused that sentiment is, I’ve found it really is applicable to life, particularly in the fallout from our general election.

I’ve seen multiple letters in The Union from individuals expressing frustration with progressive voters calling them names. Bigot, racist, Islamophobe, etc. These writers are moderates, they have friends who are gay, or Muslim. They voted for Donald Trump because they felt he would bring change, or because they couldn’t bring themselves to trust Hillary Clinton’s promises, even if they do sometimes agree with a Democratic agenda.

Therefore, they aren’t actually the terrible things Clinton voters are calling them, and can we please all just get along?

The best possible interpretation of Pence’s record on gay issues is one of him fighting against our right to live free of discrimination.

I’m generalizing of course, but if the above sounds even remotely like your reaction to the name calling from “the Left,” I, as a young gay man, would like to say something to you.

If a kid in high school had shoved me against a locker, or called me a “faggot,” and then five minutes later told me that he’s totally not a bully because his best friend is gay, his words don’t really mean much to me. I’m much more concerned with the fact he physically and verbally assaulted me. Would you trust him? Would you be less tense upon seeing him the next day, simply because he’d said he wasn’t actually a bully?

Don’t like being called a homophobe? Then stop telling us you’re not one, and show us that you are an ally. A vote for Trump was also a vote for Mike Pence for vice president, a man whose policy positions directly harm people like me. The best possible interpretation of Pence’s record on gay issues is one of him fighting against our right to live free of discrimination.

Call our representatives, like Rep. Doug LaMalfa, and tell him that you, as a Trump voter, will not support any laws that allow individuals in the public sphere to refuse service to gay men and women. He’s far more likely to listen to you than to Clinton voters.

Not an Islamophobe? Tell LaMalfa to fight anything resembling a Muslim registry.

Not a racist? Tell LaMalfa to come out against the appointment of Steve Bannon as chief strategist, who touts his website’s affiliation with people who openly admit their belief in white superiority and use Nazi salutes to close their conferences. Once you’ve done that, congratulations! When we use the “racist” word, we will not be talking about you anymore.

If you voted for Trump in the hope he’d be a “moderate,” than stand up and tell him to be one. The records of his cabinet picks so far show that they don’t care much for my rights, and Trump voters telling me that they personally don’t hate me doesn’t make me feel much safer. You have power over Trump, use it.

Eric Robins lives in Grass Valley.