Doug Crice: The obligations of an employee

In 2001, the manager of a Chuy's restaurant in Austin, Texas called the police to report underage drinking. Austin is a college town, and underage drinking is a common issue. A couple of 19-year-old girls were trying to buy margaritas with a false I.D.

The police showed up, talked to the girls, and were planning to let them go with an admonition. This is not a big deal in Austin, but the manager wanted more; she wanted the girls arrested. As I said, this is not a big deal in a college town, but it made national news because the girls were the twin daughters of President George Bush.

The manager managed to anger half the state of Texas with her revenge on a president she didn't like. Of course she had every right to her actions, except that the duty of an employee, especially a manager, is to work for the benefit of his or her employer. By publicizing Chuy's restaurant in this negative light, she was harming the company, a clear dereliction of duty. The unfortunate thing was that Chuy's couldn't fire her without angering the other half of the state of Texas. Perhaps they put her in charge of dish washing.

Which brings us to the NFL players. They are not acting in the best interest of their employer. By protesting a national symbol, they are hurting the people who pay their salaries. TV ratings are way down, and stadiums are half empty at kickoff time. Most fans don't even understand what they are protesting.

Roger Goodell messed up. He should have suspended Kaepernick that day and every time he took a knee. At his salary, that would have cost him a million dollars a day and set an example for the rest of the league. There are clauses in the player's contracts that require appropriate behavior on their part.

The football players have every right to protest during the national anthem, and I have every right to not watch football.

Doug Crice lives in Grass Valley.