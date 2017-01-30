Dick Sciaroni: The lesson of history: globalism versus protectionism | TheUnion.com

The recent views of China’s president touting globalization and open markets, and those of the new American president, promising outright protectionism, demonstrate how the former (Xi Jinping) has heeded the lessons of history while the latter (Donald Trump) appears determined to ignore them (if he ever knew them).

How the wheels of history inexorably turn.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos the day before Mr. Trump’s inauguration, Mr. Xi claimed the mantle of free trade champion. While he did not explicitly name Mr. Trump, his message was clear. “No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war,” said Mr. Xi, a not-so-subtle riposte to Mr. Trump’s threats of heavy tariffs on Chinese goods as well as other regressive economic actions against other nations. In a phrase, Mr. Xi equated protectionism to “locking oneself in a dark room.”

The following day, Donald Trump took the bait, offering his own vision of the future in a rambling inaugural speech: “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”

Mr. Xi remembers the past, and has heeded its lessons. President Trump likely does not know the past and will not heed its lessons. Let me explain.

In Reason in Common Sense (1905-06), philosopher George Santayana observed that “[t]hose who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Often misquoted (and thus paraphrased, e.g., those who fail to learn from the mistakes of their predecessors are destined to repeat them), Santayana teaches us that, while the past is not an absolute predictor of the future, it is our only guide. It is best we learn the lessons of history than have them taught to us anew, often at great price.

In 1792, the British government dispatched Lord George Macartney on a mission seeking to open China to Western trade. At the time, China was Zhonghua, the Middle Kingdom. The people of China believed that they lived in a Celestial Empire, the center and epitome of civilization ringed by vassal states that paid tribute and served as buffers against foreigners whom they considered uncouth and uneducated barbarians.

At the same time, merchant traders of Britain, Europe and the newly-independent United States of America, under the banner of free trade, were engaged in economic expansion around the world. Dutch, French, English and American merchant traders competed with one another across the globe. Their ships plied the oceans, regularly stopping at African, South American and South and Southeast Asian ports to exchange goods for products unknown in the West. That trade fueled fortunes that endure even today. Meanwhile, trade with China was restricted to one city, Guangzhou (Canton), in the south of China. It was that trade which the Macartney mission hoped to enlarge to include all of China.

The Macartney mission was a failure. In 1794 the Qianlong Emperor dismissed the British embassy, telling King George III in a letter that “we have never valued ingenious things, nor do we have the slightest need of your country’s manufacturers.” [sic]

Thus, while international trade was growing by leaps and bounds, China chose to remain inward looking, seeing foreign attachments as superfluous. China paid a price for its xenophobia: the decline and fall of its imperial state, the degradation of its people, great poverty, foreign conquest and occupation, and civil war.

Today, China is not the Celestial Empire of Qianlong. It learned the lesson of history: that the protectionism practiced by Imperial China led ineluctably to decades of decline and poverty while it became the prey and pawn of imperialism whose grasp it slipped only through an enormous sacrifice of lives and treasure. Today China enjoys spectacular growth and expansion, and its goods are traded throughout the world. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump tells his supporters that he intends to erect barriers to foreign trade while failing to remind them that protectionism at home will inevitably trigger protectionism abroad.

The contrast between President Xi and President Trump could not be more stark. Mr. Xi has learned the lessons of history. In contrast, President Trump appears determined to ignore the past in order to continue to spout a litany of jingoistic protectionist slogans (however hollow) as a centerpiece of his presidency.

It is time for President Trump to forego political posturing and heed the lessons of the past. I for one hope he does.

Dick Sciaroni lives in Grass Valley.