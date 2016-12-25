David Wallace: Further perspective on the protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock | TheUnion.com

Oppression of Native Americans is part of our history and so is accidental water and air pollution by the oil and gas industry (Remember the Exxon Valdez and Gulf oil spills?).

We respect and value the Water Protectors including their reverence for the Earth and nonviolence. We are horrified that law enforcement reacts to protest so violently.

If we understand how Earth’s climate will change for the worse as we continue to burn fossil fuels, that fracking to get oil and gas causes water pollution and that our supplies are limited, then it is clear that we must change to renewable energy sources.

Are you as confused as I am when told that although gasoline and natural gas prices now are low, we must get this fracked oil via this pipeline and that this pipeline is entirely legal? Is it really legal?

Support who and what speeds the transition to renewable energy and oppose whatever delays it.

Here is additional perspective. Our oil and gas industry is the most concentrated industry in the world. It requires enormous financial capital, technology and planning to support the entire process — exploration, drilling, transporting, refining and marketing. Thousands of subcontractors and millions of jobs are involved. Pipelines are built by centralized management based on expected sales. This is a long-term commitment and investment. Such investment has provided us with an abundance of fuel and products at apparent low cost.

Do you know that about 57 percent of the oil refined in the United States becomes fuel for transportation? The rest goes for plastics, fertilizer, asphalt, tires and more.

The oil and gas industry requires large long-term loans for pipelines, refineries and such plus operating capital and financial services. Banks supply this at record low interest rates. This industry is connected to just about everything we do.

We cannot expect the oil and gas industry or banks to transition to renewable energy on their own. The industry sees itself as our energy provider. Yet the adoption of renewable energy from sunshine, wind or other and efficient energy storage will greatly reduce the need to continually explore, drill, transport and refine oil. Fuel, as we know it, will be eliminated! We call such change “disruptive.” It requires that we question assumptions at all levels. This is the part of the protest at Standing Rock that newspapers, magazines and TV find hard to investigate and report.

Our government provides subsidies, tax breaks and protective services to the oil and gas industry. We can and must apply our collective power through our government to redirect the industry’s concentrated economic power. Elected members of Congress represent us. They are empowered to make laws and regulate our oil and gas industry. The transition is complex and difficult and leadership is weak. But make no mistake about our way forward! Members of Congress cannot do this alone. Their job is to craft far-sighted and effective laws with the help of activists and lobbyists. This will take investigation and study, building relationships, listening and communicating. Can you become an activist?

Or, perhaps you can change how you use transportation or how you handle your money. If you own stock in an oil company, you can vote on important issues at the annual meeting. If you own just $2,000 of stock, you can file a resolution that can be voted on by all shareholders. If you have shares in a mutual fund even if it is your retirement plan, you have rights on how that money is invested. Check the website http://www.shareholderactionguide.org. Support who and what speeds the transition to renewable energy and oppose whatever delays it.

David Wallace lives in Nevada City.