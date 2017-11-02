David Davidson-Methot: Who is left to block terrible legislation?

With the courageous announcement on Oct. 25 by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) that he was not seeking re-election, and his forthright criticism of the current occupant of the White House, and the current state of his own party, he made me proud of my former home state.

I grew up in the Phoenix area 50 years ago, much smaller than the sprawling metropolis I returned to 30 years later, and from which I returned to Grass Valley four years ago. I also admire both of Arizona's senators, although I never voted for either of them, because they have been two of the far too few in Congress who have had the courage to speak out clearly, saying, "This Emperor has no clothes."

But with the coming departure of both Sen. Flake and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) this is the question that causes me night sweats: If the few in the Senate who have integrity and courage leave that body, who is left to actually block the terrible legislation that the Republican party's leadership is attempting to push through?

David Davidson-Methot

Grass Valley