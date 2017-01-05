Dan Prout: A quick study of the Electoral College | TheUnion.com

Why do we have the Electoral College?

Media is currently carrying stories regarding outrage by some segments of the citizenry that Hillary Clinton received the greatest number of votes nationwide but lost the 2016 election due to the Electoral College system. That Clinton garnered 64.6 million votes over Trump’s 62.4 million votes and still was not elected president apparently has a good number of people confused and even angry about the outcome and calling for throwing out the Electoral College.

Let’s look at several issues: (1) The procedure for throwing out the Electoral College, (2) who would most benefit from getting rid of the College, and (3) the likelihood of eliminating the Electoral College.

First, why are 270 votes needed to win the election?

If you are following the reasoning and the arithmetic ... you can see it will be nearly impossible for the Electoral College to be thrown out. Ever.

There are 538 electors (people designated to cast votes) comprising the Electoral College (which is a process, not a place). Each elector has one vote. So, to win, a candidate needs 270 which is one more than half of 538. The number of electors is determined by this formula: 435 from the states based on population (just like the House of Representatives), 100 electors based on two per state (like the Senate) plus three electors from the District of Columbia (as though the District were a state, one representing the population, which is small, and two representing the District as though it had senators). This method of representatives casting votes on behalf of the populous is one example characterizing our form of government as a republic, not a democracy.

How do you throw out the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is established in Article Two of the U.S. Constitution and modified via the 12th Amendment. In order to throw out the College, it will take a Constitutional Amendment. An amendment is first submitted to the Congress. It must pass both the House of Representatives and the Senate by a two-thirds vote in each chamber. If that high challenge is met then the amendment is sent to the Legislatures of the 50 states. Three-fourths of the state legislatures must approve the amendment, which is 38 states.

What states would benefit from getting rid of the Electoral College?

The genius of the Founders in inventing the College is that it protects the smaller states from being wholly dominated by the large population states. If election of the president were based solely on number of nationwide votes cast, we could just have 435 electors in the College, the same number as in the House of Representatives. But, wisely, the Founders created a check and balance on the sheer weight of numbers by giving two votes to each state, as in the Senate. (Thus, in the Senate, Wyoming or Alaska has as much say as populous New York or California.) You can see the brilliance of their invention. The low population states, therefore, do not have any incentive to throw out the College. In fact, there are seven states which actually have more Senators (two) than Representatives (one), meaning they have three electoral votes which means they would weaken their political power if the College were removed. Several other states with just four or five votes are close behind these seven.

How likely is it that such an amendment would get approval by 38 states?

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton won 20 states and Donald Trump won 30. For Democrats, presumably, to push for eliminating the College, they would have to pick up 18 more states out of the 30 that went to Trump, more than half of that group. Currently, 32 state legislatures are controlled by Republicans. If you are following the reasoning and the arithmetic above, you can see it will be nearly impossible for the Electoral College to be thrown out. Ever.

Such a move would only benefit the eight largest population states and they will not be successful in convincing another 30 of the remaining 42 states to support an amendment which gives the large population states more political power over the smaller ones.

Dan Prout lives in Nevada City.