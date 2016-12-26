Claudette Paige: Living in his own reality? | TheUnion.com

Just like his hero, Mr. Hren (Dec. 15) creates his own reality with his own false “facts,” repeating Donald Trump’s either ignorant or self-serving fantasies/lies about his false “landslide” victory.

As far as the onslaught of “disillusioned” Democrats flooding the Republican Party’s office in Nevada County, the “true” facts are that since 1984 when Reagan won Nevada County with 62.4 percent of the vote, Trump lost Nevada County with only 42.5 percent.

According to Todd Juvinall, it’s all those “lefties” moving here who have polluted the pristine redness of Nevada County. Registration information before the election showed the Red Party, the Blue Party and Independents splitting the populace pretty equally.

Another example of gas lighting (making false statements over and over so that people will repeat them as fact) that Trump supporters engage in is the fiction that the Electoral College was devised to respect “States Rights” for lightly populated states. The make-up of the Senate accomplished this, with every state no matter its population receiving two votes.

“Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption... ”Alexander Hamilton

As to the Electoral College, the truth is that it was a device to prevent the election of a person “unfit” for the “distinguished office of the President” due to a lack of “ability and virtue.” Corruption was their main concern.

“Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption. These most deadly adversaries of republican government might naturally have been expected to make their approaches from more than one quarter, but chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils,” Alexander Hamilton’s explanation of the Electoral College’s purpose in The Federalist Papers.

They felt the Electoral College would, with “moral certainty” never elect a man whose abilities are in direct conflict with the intent of the Founders, with “talents of low intrigue and the little arts of popularity.” The Electoral College would choose someone who was “in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications” and not just someone who could con the electorate with promises and blatantly false self-promotion.

I’m not making this up, folks. Quotes are from the Federalist Paper No. 68.

The “low intrigue” engaged in for the past 18 months by Donald Trump should alarm Mr. Hren. But instead he is captivated by Trump’s thralldom. The people of Germany probably felt the same way in 1933.

Claudette Paige lives in Grass Valley.