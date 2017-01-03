Cheryl Cook: No victory for the American people with Trump and the Tea Party | TheUnion.com

References: (Jane Mayer, Dark Money: The Hidden History of Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.)

In 1944, Vice President Henry Wallace had the foresight to warn us about a possible cult of super-patriots who would be the mouthpieces for billionaires with vested interests. The final objective would be to capture the government in order to use both the power of government and the market together for total control.

In 1954, Fred Trump was investigated by a U.S. Senate Committee for profiteering from public contracts for veterans housing including overstating building charges to the U.S. government by $3.7 million.

In 2005, the father of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. He served a 14-month sentence in federal prison. On his release, he moved to New York where he purchased a building for $1.8 billion.

With corporate billionaires behind the rise of the radical right, their mission will be accomplished in January 2017. Will the wealthy and connected still be held responsible for using their power and wealth in an attempt to evade our laws and regulations?

This election victory for the GOP is the thinly veiled takeover of America by the corporate world. ... Make no mistake. It is no victory for the American people.

Since 2008, oil and banking billionaires have bankrolled organizations, think tanks, political candidates, legislative organizations (American Legislative Executive Council), and have successfully altered the American political system. They even wrote off their political activities as philanthropy.

The richest people on the planet took up the battle cry against “big government” and set out to weaken it. They named themselves the Tea Party and said taxes were a form of tyranny and regulation of business was an assault on freedom. All the while, hedge-fund billionaires were paying a much lower rate than middle class workers.

They appealed to the middle class vulnerabilities and fears to advance their own personal and corporate interests. Debunk climate change. Squelch the $15 minimum wage. Defeat legislation on pollution, worker safety, and tax laws. Gerrymander political districts. Let the Voter Rights Act die.

While most Americans disagree with the basic tenants of the movement, the majority of state governments and Congress have taken up their cause. Even the Supreme Court voted to uphold Citizens United … in a case funded by the movement.

Perhaps the most insidious part of the movement is the ruthless pressure put on journalists, whistle-blowers and politicians in office, or running for office, by operatives of the movement. Insinuate scandal. Threaten loss of election financing or finance their opponent. Shame their spouse. Threaten litigation.

This election victory for the GOP is the thinly veiled takeover of America by the corporate world. It is fascism: a constitutional system in which the state and corporate leadership are merged, or an economic system run for the benefit of corporations.

Make no mistake. It is no victory for the American people.

When a man gets elected without revealing his tax returns, he is disrespecting the election process and showing us he doesn’t care at all what we think.

When a man assaults the CIA, NATO, and the Chinese premier before even taking office, he is revealing himself as lacking in the most basic civility, respect and statesmanship demanded by the office of president.

When a billionaire demands a free ride on the taxpayer’s dime so that he can live and be afforded Secret Service coverage in two “White House” residences, he is asking the American taxpayer to serve him. The president serves the country. The Tea Party sent up a roar at the cost of President Obama taking his wife to New York for their anniversary.

When a man favorably supports a nuclear weapons race among nations, he is recklessly dismissing his primary responsibility to protect and defend us.

When a man constantly assaults the free press, he is weakening our First Amendment constitutional rights to free speech.

A recent column cited the Tea Party movement holding rallies that were peaceful. They picked up all their trash. Google their rallies and you will see that the trash they took with them included signs that read: “Where are your papers?”, “Tar Baby,” “African Witch Doctor,” “Muslim,” “Marxist,” “Go back to Kenya.” Donald Trump watched those rallies, too.

The Tea Party coalition may have roots in this county, but Donald J. Trump was defeated here in its backyard.

It is badge of honorable irony we wear proudly into 2017 and into history.

Cheryl Cook lives in Penn Valley.