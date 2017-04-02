Charley Hooper: Weak justification for Centennial Reservoir | TheUnion.com

The Centennial Reservoir is being proposed based on the assumption that we need more water storage because of the recent drought, the prospect of future droughts, and the risk of water shortages.

Let's look at the facts.

Have droughts become more frequent? No. Justin Sheffield concluded in a Nature article that droughts have not become more frequent in the past 60 years. This is the period that included half the warming of the last 150 years. If global warming were an important cause of drought, the world should have had more droughts. It hasn't.

People make a mistake when they associate global warming with places like Death Valley, a desert that's notoriously hot and dry. If the world moves closer, even slightly, toward Death Valley's heat, wouldn't it also get dryer? Not necessarily. Consider that many of the warmest places on Earth, such as rainforests, are both warm and wet. Further, some of the driest places on Earth, such as Antarctica and Siberia, are also the coldest. Antarctica's McMurdo Dry Valleys, obviously cold, are the world's driest locations.

NID, and all of California for that matter, should properly price water and skip the cost, hassle, and environmental damage that will result from damming the Bear River.

We can't just assume that warmer equals drier.

Have droughts become more severe? No. Fredrik Ljungqvist of Stockholm University studied this and concluded in a recent Nature article that droughts have not become more severe. Interestingly, droughts were most severe in the 12th and 15th centuries: inconveniently, the 12th century was warm and the 15th century was cold.

Was the recent drought in California caused by global warming? No. Richard Seager and Martin Hoerling of NOAA said: "The current drought is not part of a long-term change in California precipitation, which exhibits no appreciable trend since 1895." The drought was not a result of climate change. As they point out, if the theories that underpin the climate models are correct, California should get more precipitation during winter, not less. "We are saying climate change would have not been a main driver of the precipitation anomalies, which was the fundamental cause of the drought."

The Centennial Reservoir has been justified, at least partially, based on erroneous assumptions.

There's a better alternative.

During the recent drought, we had a water shortage, and people link the two. But they are very different. A drought is a period with reduced rainfall — it is an act of God. It is what nature gives us. A water shortage exists when there is more demand than supply — it is an act of man. While the supply of water is a function of the rainfall and snowfall during the wet season, and is certainly enhanced by the storage of reservoirs, the amount of water demanded is a function of the price. As with almost everything in life, if the price is low, people will buy more; if the price is high, people will buy less. Because of this, a shortage of water is not a rainfall, snowfall, or storage issue — it an economic imbalance caused by the price of water being too low.

A water shortage can be turned into a surplus very simply and quickly with an increase in the price of water, subject to long-term contracts, technology, and regulations. This is exactly the way that most markets work.

There are many advantages to this type of solution. First, the amount demanded equals the amount supplied. In this way, the water market can be self-adjusting and self-correcting.

Second, the price of the resource, here water, indicates to potential buyers how scarce it is, better facilitating conservation measures. Water consumers are told that water is valuable and it should be conserved, yet it is priced so low — often a penny per gallon to residential customers — that rational consumers conserve only slightly. The price of water currently belies the "valuable" label that people put on it.

Third, customers who place a low value on water will not make additional purchases when the price is high, leaving the available supply for those customers who place a higher value on water.

The justification for the Centennial Reservoir is weak and there is a better alternative. NID, and all of California for that matter, should properly price water and skip the cost, hassle, and environmental damage that will result from damming the Bear River.

Charley Hooper lives in Grass Valley.