Carl McAbee: Don’t dismiss ‘conspiracy theorists’ so easily | TheUnion.com

Recently there was an Other Voices column using a fictitious dialog attempted to mock so called “conspiracy theorists” by using the example of what emits from high flying planes as a means to do so.

Poor choice.

Anyone can look into the air and see that there are at least two different visible emissions that come from such planes. One looks similar to the trail a comet leaves — it largely retains its shape as it dissipates. The other — less common — spreads out as it thins slightly. It is common to see planes criss-crossing the sky when this occurs. This emission out lasts the “comet trail” style by quite a while and creates a hazy cloud like cover.

A third emission is whatever they use to seed the clouds. That formula is available on some government website and it contains aluminum in some form that of course reaches the earth’s surface and probably gets into the ground water too.

But there is also a more insidious emission. It comes from the military and they do not tell us that they spray us or necessarily with what. OK, I can already feel the namecalling and denial of some readers. Go ahead and doubt me. But Google “operation sea spray” and then come back and call me a conspiracy nut if it makes you feel good.

They sprayed my neighborhood in summer 1958. East Bay hills. I saw the helicopter with the hose hanging out the open cargo door. I was in my back yard. So did a neighbor and his father kept him and his sister indoors the rest of the day. Within months the girl down the block developed polio. The girl across the street developed a rash covering much of her body that never went away. The boy who lived three doors down died in his mid 20s from a rare form of cancer. For my part, that fall I developed a severe case of juvenile arthritis the doctors called ankylosing spondylitis which later became rheumatoid arthritis that precluded my walking for nearly a year. To my knowledge none of the kids who were gone or stayed indoors that day suffered any maladies that could conceivably be related.

Does the writer of that fictitious dialog even understand what is behind the contemporary usage of the term “conspiracy theorist?”

Carl McAbee lives in North San Juan.