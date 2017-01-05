Bonnie Magnetti: Proud to host Wreaths Across America ceremony | TheUnion.com

Approximately 100 people attended the Wreaths Across America Ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley on Dec. 17.

The event, sponsored by the Capt. John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with participation from the American Legion, was the first ceremony where wreaths were actually laid on the graves of all the veterans.

Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal spoke and told the story of how Wreaths Across America came into being. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H students were also in attendance, as were the Blue Star Mothers Sierra Nevada Chapter #12. The American Legion Honor Guard posted and retired the colors along with the 3 volley rifle salute. John Smiley of the Nevada County Concert Band was featured on “The National Anthem,” “To the Color” and “Taps.” Ceremonial wreaths were laid by former and retired military veterans and the POW/MIA wreath was laid by Jeannie Lawrence, Gold Star Mother.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, all those in attendance laid wreaths on the 273 graves of veterans buried at St. Patrick’s, as well as some of the graves of veterans at Greenwood Cemetery next door. The wreaths will remain on the veterans’ graves at St. Patrick’s until Saturday, Jan. 7, at which time they will be picked up by Boy Scout Troop 855.

Next year the Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be on Saturday, Dec. 16, and is planned for both the St. Patrick’s Cemetery and the Greenwood Cemetery.

This ceremony could not have taken place without all the individuals who helped by coming out and marking the graves with flags the day prior to the ceremony, unloading the boxes off the semi-truck that brought them, reloading the trucks the next morning to take the wreaths to the cemetery and unloading them there. As we expand our ceremony to honor veterans in the future, we will need more volunteers to assist with planning and handling of the wreaths on the day of the ceremony.

We feel privileged to have participated in this national event, the Wreaths Across America, and to have brought it to Nevada County.

Bonnie Magnetti lives in Nevada County.