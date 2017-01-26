Bill Larsen: The Donald — not what you bargained for | TheUnion.com

In anticipation of the Republican backlash against the hundreds of patriotic marches across the country last Saturday, I offer two observations.

First, notice the stark contrast between the two styles of outrage against the elections of political nemeses from both sides of the aisle. Eight years ago, Barack Obama was elected and the Republican Right went on a two-term anal-retentive binge stopping up the wheels of government in their hatred of Obama and all he stood for. McConnell, Boehner, Cruz, Bush, McCarthy, etc; for nearly three thousand nights we were subjected to a sanctimonious parade of rich white arch-conservative males smirking into news cameras and pontificating about “American values” and the economic “bottom line” (as they clogged the legislative process with their “Party of No”). People, this was not the red hot forge of a living democracy. This was the dead zone.

Now, Donald Trump — the moral, ideological and stylistic opposite of Obama — is elected, and what do we see from the progressive Left? Well, if the marches are any indication, what we see is life … women and men of all ages and races, elders and children, the religious of many faiths, disabled folks in wheelchairs, professional athletes, LGBT’s, straights and in-betweens. Citizen and immigrant alike!

Those not too apathetic, or antagonistic, to tune in saw well over two million Americans marching together in a majestic show of peace and unity. Arm-in-arm in a celebration of who we already are, and the clear demand that what we have achieved will not be taken from us. What these marchers represented was not a frightened, withdrawn nation of isolationism and exclusion, but a strong America dedicated to global partnership and the inclusion of all its people in the American Dream.

Thankfully, the furnace of resistance has been ignited, and Trump’s attacks on women’s health, immigrants and the environment will be met with unified, positively-focused resistance at every turn.

The rhetoric and behavior of Donald Trump during the campaign revealed clearly who this man is. Despite reports of the contrary — even though we live in the most cynical of ages — character still matters. These marchers (and many times their numbers throughout the country and world) simply refuse to accept the stated policies and twisted world-view of a racist, misogynist autocrat who lost the popular vote by almost three million. Donald Trump has temporarily bamboozled the American electorate, but he will not prevail. A growing majority of Americans will respond to the millions calling witness to the human suffering as his policies unfold. There is a term for what we saw last Saturday, and that is “democracy in action.”

The second observation I would offer is that no reigning governmental power — even with control of the presidency and Congress — can impose its rule on such a huge proportion of its population. Not without military enforcement. And we know what that is, right? Fascism.

Trump’s radical agenda is so vast and destabilizing it could never be imposed without force (eliminate Planned Parenthood and watch the streets flood with pussy hats). But imposing change through governmental coercion — in whatever form — simply will not work in a democracy. Thankfully, the furnace of resistance has been ignited, and Trump’s attacks on women’s health, immigrants and the environment will be met with unified, positively-focused resistance at every turn. It won’t be pretty, but the upcoming massive resistance to the policies of Trump’s corporate America will either polarize us beyond measure or, finally, create a new mindset in which we begin finding common ground.

My advice is to watch how The Donald starts reneging on his campaign promises, one after another (as he did in stacking the government with corporate billionaires). See if the train you thought you boarded is going to the destination you bargained for.

In the meantime — and I extend this plea to all who begin seeing through the deceit of our new president’s rhetoric — we very much need to give our financial support to organizations like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood (only 3 percent of their budget goes toward abortion) and the National Defense Fund. And do take ownership of our political process, and become active.

In these ways we can start protecting (and defending) ourselves and our democracy.

Bill Larsen lives in Nevada City.