Ben Prescott: Where my ‘Christianity’ differs from LaMalfa

Regarding Lee Blakemore's Oct. 6 letter where he is concerned about publicly exposing religious hypocrisy.

I get it. It embarrasses people.

"Spiritual" is the yearning in every human heart. "Religious" is the vain effort to fill it with group conformity.

Doug LaMalfa opens his stage show with a prayer, impressing those who believe "Christianity" is about one group's "integrity and family values." Jesus himself recommends praying in private.

For many, even today, "integrity" means "do what you're told," and "family values" mean, well, "do what you're told." There remain, I suppose, many who ache for the days when people 'knew their place' (every woman understands what I mean).

My own "Christianity" is different, though I'm sure both Lee Blakemore and I know Jesus as the one constant friend, the "invisible companion" who gave our lives real meaning.

Doug LaMalfa reveres a strongman who revels in deliberately confusing symbols and starting fights. He would have us believe our military (and you) serve a piece of cloth, but there's no more heinous desecration of the flag than the president's attacks on those kneeling to pray for it.

Doug LaMalfa prays in public and votes to cancel kids' health care.

Ben Prescott

Nevada City