Anne Merdinger: Some veterans do support ‘taking a knee’

I was expecting some blow-back to my letter regarding the much politicized 'taking a knee,' so thank you to Mr. Kelly for taking the time to provide it. I especially appreciate the invitation to a VFW meeting, which I plan to accept.

I love my country's freedom to have and share different points of view without fearing legal retribution! Unfortunately, most of us live our lives in little bubbles, surrounded by people who think like us, and we seem to be having difficulty understanding those outside of our relatively small spheres. So, I look forward to speaking to Mr. Kelly and his fellow veterans in person. I have great respect for the men and women who serve our country in the military!

In response to Mr. Kelly's letter: I meant no disrespect when I commented on Mr. Larive's lack of experience with a particular type of prejudice. I don't agree that it precludes him from empathy, and I never said that. I just didn't like his use of the word, "disgusting" to describe people I view as honorable.

You characterized what I said as "loose gossip." I have evidence and sources to support my statements, but not room here to share them. You can look up videos of the president himself proving my points.

As for veterans supporting taking a knee, yes there are many, also easily researched online. In your group of like-minded people, maybe that is not evident. Here is one veteran's statement: "I served 21 years to defend freedoms to protest injustice."

Finally, on a personal note, my father enlisted at the age of 17 during World War II because his father was a POW in the Philippines.

"He's not a war hero," said Trump. "He's a war hero because he was captured. OK? I like people who weren't captured. OK?"

In my opinion, that attitude is not OK.

Anne Merdinger

Nevada City