Annamaria Sauer: The Trumps have a big heart

The following eye witness account is from an article entitled "Declaration" by Peggy Noonan that I read in the Sept. 16 issue of the Wall Street Journal.

Since there is virtually nothing positive reported about the Trumps by the mainstream media, whose object is to divide our country, my hope is that people read this and learn there is a caring and human side to our president and his wife. Noonan reported:

"I saw this: The exhausted woman on the shelter cot was surrounded by stressed children when Melania came over, bent down and asked, "How are you doing?" The woman said "Well … hurricane." She realized who she was talking to and got flustered. "Those are nice shoes," she said. They were flat ankle-boots, the kind you wear on the street or the park, only of the finest leather. "Thank you," said Melania. She saw the woman's soggy sneakers. "What size shoes do you wear?" she asked. "Oh, 9," said the woman. "They got bigger with the kids."

Melania took off her boots and put them on the woman's feet. She did this in a way that was turned away from the press, so they wouldn't see. The woman's daughter said, "Mommy, they're nice." Melania took from her bag a pair of white sneakers, put them on, and said, "Oh good, these are so comfortable." They talked some more and Melania left and the mother looked to her kids and said, "These are the first lady's shoes."

Donald was with an old woman in a wheelchair. She was spunky and funny and said he loved her. She gestured toward his head and said, "It looks nice today." He said, "I am having a good hair day." "Why do you do that?" she asked. "Well, it's a habit," he said. "When I was young I had this thick brown hair that went down my brow like a swoop, and I looked like a Kennedy and it was beautiful. Then it started to get thin and gray, and made me feel old, and old is weak."

"Not for me, honey," she said. "Does it take a long time to do?

Recommended Stories For You

"About 20 minutes. After the shower, I comb, blow dry, tease it a little, finish the blow dry, then a lotta spray."

"Why don't you not do that?"

"It's a kinda my brand."

"You got a new brand," she said, "You're the president. Be normal."

He paused and said, " I was actually thinking of that."

She told him that she used to be a hairdresser. She said she'll come to the White House and cut his hair. He turned, gestured, and aide ran over.

"My beautiful friend here is coming to see me next week with scissors. Arrange it."

He kissed the old woman on the forehead, She gave a wave. "Goodbye, big boy."

Annamaria S. Sauer lives in Nevada City.