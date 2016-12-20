Brian Hamilton: What’s your top story of 2016? | TheUnion.com

If you’re resolved to be better informed on all things western Nevada County in 2017, sign up for The Union’s news text alerts by texting “UnionNews” to 86677 on your cellphone. And be sure to bookmark The Union NOW , a live stream from The Union newsroom, as well as checking us out on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram ).

The end of the year certainly has its way of bringing about reflection, taking stock of our past 12 months and looking forward to the next dozen ahead.

That’s the case here at The Union, as we look back on the top local news stories of 2016 and some of those that will make headlines in 2017.

Over the course of several days next week, we’ll revisit some of the top stories we published in 2016 with the top 10 stories of the year appearing in the Dec. 31 edition.

On Monday, Jan. 2, we’ll turn our attention to the new year and the important issues we expect to be among the top topics in our community. No doubt that many of the subjects of our top stories in 2016 will continue to be part of our conversations in the year ahead, realizing western Nevada County will continue to wrestle with cannabis regulation, economic development, homelessness and housing, as well as the impact of California’s drought, to name a few.

That’s our take. We’d like to hear yours.

In looking back at 2016, what stands out in your mind? Aside from the presidential election that dominated national news cycles all year long, what were the local stories that caught your attention and/or imagination? If you need a refresher, a quick review of all The Union’s front pages might help. Check out our e-edition archives (see this story at TheUnion.com for a link) to scan the digital copies of our 2016 print editions.

We know which stories drew the most attention online, a list we’ll share with our look back on Dec. 31, but we want to know what stories you’ll remember from the past year.

Visit our poll (for entertainment purposes only) at TheUnion.com to select your choice among eight options. Or shoot me an email (bhamilton@theunion.com) with your own suggestions, as we compile the reader's choices for top local news stories of 2016.

And while you’re at it

Over the weekend, The Union’s Editorial Board asked the community to weigh in with their list of top priorities for our elected officials in the coming year.

What should be front and center on the agendas of the Grass Valley and Nevada City city councils, as well as the Nevada County Board of Supervisors? What problems aren’t receiving the attention they deserve by our elected officials? Or which topics are taking up too much of our time?

Email us at EditBoard@TheUnion.com with your thoughts and we'll share them with the community as we pivot into 2017, with hopes of drawing more light onto the concerns you share.

The power of NOW

In this day of digital news delivery, where we’re all scrolling on our smartphones seeking out interesting and relevant information, we recognize the importance of bringing the news directly to you — wherever you are, virtually (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and physically (a doctor’s office waiting room or stuck in traffic).

If you want the lowdown on what’s going down, The Union NOW is the place to go.

Not on Facebook? Haven’t ventured into Twitter? No worries. The Union NOW funnels all of The Union’s social media efforts into one stream, along with the social media accounts of our reporters and editors. In addition to the latest headlines, you’ll get a jump start on tomorrow’s news today, as our staff shares what we’re working on.

Got a story idea? Or a question you’d like answered? Post your thoughts at The Union NOW to interact with the newsroom.

Direct delivery

Of course, breaking news waits for no one. So if you want to be on top of developing stories, or the top news of the day, we have the ability to bring the latest directly to you through our news text alerts. Want to know when a wildfire has broken out? When a car crash has brought traffic to a stop? Or when a controversy erupts in the community?

Of course you do. And you'll find out right away by signing up for our text alerts by texting "UnionNews" to 86677 on your cellphone.

For those of us, including yours truly, who enjoy the feel of newspaper in our hands, we’ll still offer that perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee.

But if you want to get ahead of the news — to be in the know as it's breaking or get a sneak peek at tomorrow's headlines today — sign up for our text alerts and be sure to bookmark The Union NOW.

