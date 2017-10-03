Brian Hamilton: Acts of kindness don’t have to be random

INFO: Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5; For information or to make a donation, visit http://www.TheRakeEvent.com , email info@anew-day.com or call 530-470-9111

OK, so when you're organizing hundreds of people to come together to make difference in the community in a short amount of time, it's not easy to pull off the "random" aspect of a random act of kindness.

But rest assured from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be plenty of kindness on display throughout western Nevada County with the fourth annual Random Acts of Kindness Event.

More than 400 people plan to pitch in on projects geared to spruce up area schools and parks.

The first three versions of the event served as both a community cleanup and a fundraiser to support Anew Day's free and low-cost counseling services, as people were asked for a donation to participate.

“It just feels good to help people and to step back and see that you’ve made an difference.”



— Lori Nunnink-Taylor, Anew Day executive director

This time around, thanks to the support of sponsors, there is no registration fee (although donations are accepted and appreciated) and the focus will be on the three-hour window of work to improve the community — as well as the barbecue lunch party afterward to celebrate the effort.

"This year it's less about raising funds and more about impacting the community in a positive way," said Anew Day Executive Director Lori Nunnink-Taylor. "It just feels good to help people and to step back and see that you've made an difference."

Plenty of opportunities to feel that sense of satisfaction are slated for Saturday, with about 20 teams of volunteers spreading out all across western county to pull weeds, grab a paint brush or pick up trash.

Many of the locations that will benefit from the sweat equity are school campuses, including Magnolia, Lyman Gilmore, Scotten, Deer Creek and Forest Charter schools. Perhaps some of the students — and their families (children under the age of 13, must be accompanied by an adult) — from those schools might want to join in the fun.

It's certainly a learning opportunity.

"When kids see community leaders volunteering and improving the community — not just talking about it, but actually painting or picking up trash — what a better way for kids to learn?" said Nunnink-Taylor. "And then to see the fruits of their labor is very tangible."

Those interested in joining the fun need to visit http://www.TheRakeEvent.com to register by 5 p.m. Thursday. And, although it's no longer required to participate, donations will be accepted and appreciated.

"Of course we need those funds," she said. "But we also know impacting the community in such positive ways that will come back to us."

And that generous spirit will surely come full circle. Kindness is contagious. Simply offering a smile, or thanking someone for their help, can brighten someone's day.

So when you see teams of volunteers in bright yellow T-shirts out and about Saturday morning, honk your horn, give them a thumbs up, shout "Thank you!" or find your own way to let them know they're appreciated.

After all, that's what random acts of kindness are all about.

Contact Editor Brian Hamilton at bhamilton@theunion.com or 530-477-4249.