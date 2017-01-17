Bob O’Brien: What makes someone a conspiracy theorist? | TheUnion.com

This is a response to Larry Lansburgh’s “Conspiracy in the sky” article in the Dec. 17 edition of The Union.

Sadly, Mr. Lansburgh’s article is filled with misinformation. As my father used to say, “Hogwash!” I will try to set the record straight.

First off, we need to understand where the term “conspiracy theory” comes from. In the mid 1960s, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) noticed a problem: too many people had not accepted the conclusion of the Warren Commission’s report on the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy, that blamed Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman. (In fact, the last public poll taken in the mid ’90s showed that more than 50 percent of the respondents believe that the CIA itself had killed President Kennedy.) So the CIA coined the phrase “conspiracy theory” to denigrate anyone who didn’t accept their explanation. This worked so well that to this day, if someone is labeled a conspiracy theorist, their opinion is considered to be loony.

This is known as a very successful CIA PsyOp (Psychological Operation) to brainwash the public. Thus, we have the author’s “Conspiracy in the sky” label, inferring that doubters are either loony, or members of the “tin hat conspiracy.”

Chemtrails (chemical trails) are not jet condensation trails. How do we know this? From personal observation. Chemtrails, unlike condensation trails, hang in the sky, sometimes for hours, gradually spreading out via atmosphere breezes. Condensation trails disappear within minutes. Again, just observe flying planes to confirm. If enough chemtrails are sprayed in the sky, the trails will spread out, overlap, and turn a beautiful blue sky into a grayish white sky for the rest of the day. And eventually, the very tiny, aerosolized particles in the chemtrails will fall to the ground, where they can be scooped up and sent to a laboratory for analysis of their contents.

Several years ago, I met a local couple, who had chemtrail particles analyzed at the UC Davis lab, where they discovered a high percentage of aluminum, barium, and strontium in their sample. Many other people have had samples analyzed with similar results. Do you think these chemicals are safe to breathe (because we are breathing them in, as gravity brings them down to the ground)?

Mr. Lansburgh is wrong when he implies that researchers are not logical. I would say that they are very logical, particularly when they do research. It’s easy to take potshots at researchers, particularly when you are too lazy to do any research at all!

Finally, his last principle, “the fact that something cannot be proven, does not necessarily mean it is true,” should read “the fact that something cannot be proven, does not necessarily mean it is not true.”

As to those flying saucers over Antarctica … that’s a story for another time.

Over the past 20 years or so, I have spent hundreds of hours researching questions like these. Maybe if I had a girlfriend or partner, I wouldn’t have time to waste on these “ridiculous” research topics. LOL!

For information on the CIA’s “conspiracy theories,” see “CIA Created the Label Conspiracy Theorists” published Jan. 13, 2016 at WakingTimes.com. For information on chemtrails, visit http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ (links provided at TheUnion.com).

