Andy Burton: Small-town living | TheUnion.com

Many years ago, the then-publisher of The Union newspaper Jeff Ackerman wrote a column on the topic of traffic congestion in our little community. In his article Ackerman suggested that we don’t suffer with a daily rush hour here in western Nevada County, we instead have “rush minutes.”

That line has stuck with me over the years, serving as a laughable reminder of the many benefits of living in our small, semi-rural community.

This Christmas season my family was given another opportunity to have our collective perspective adjusted. It came in the form of a family pet needing veterinary attention.

Our Christmas season was probably no more or less frantic than yours. The family gathering was to be held at our home on Christmas Eve with somewhere between 10 and 14 people to attend. The list fluctuated right up to the last minute with international travel challenges, head colds, etc.

Small towns are easier to navigate. One way or another we all know each other, either directly or indirectly.

Our oldest daughter was making her way home from Central America and, due to the vagaries of travel in the holiday season, her arrival time was a moving target that bounced around like an airplane in turbulence. She eventually arrived to Sacramento a full 12 hours later than originally scheduled and in doing so completely trashed our plans for a full day of food and house preparation for the big family holiday meal.

Not to be deterred by a little schedule challenge we dug in and managed to get everything done. The house was cleaned, the food was cooked and guests started to arrive at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. In the end the final list of attendees was impacted by only a couple folks, mostly due to those head colds.

For most of the evening our family dog, Lola, was either wandering around the house looking for food sniping opportunities or in “lock down” out in the mudroom as punishment for food theft. It was only after the guests had left, and my wife and I were finally relaxing with a glass of champagne (that would have been a shame to waste), when we noticed that Lola was paying a lot of attention to a spot on her rear right hock. Persistent licking had created a nasty looking, golf ball sized swelling and it looked like it was ready to pop.

Great. Here it was, 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and we were looking at what we were certain was a trip to see a vet. We’ve had dogs, cats and horses at our home long enough to know that there are no 24-hour vet clinics in Nevada County. This kind of an event would mean a trip down the hill to either Loomis or Roseville.

As we sat reviewing our options and working toward a decision I remembered a small social gathering we attended just this past summer. Friends of ours invited me and my wife, and another couple, over for a glass of wine one lovely summer evening. The three couples in question were all part of the same friend group though we had never all gathered together at one time. Two of the women on the patio were horse people, all three couples own dogs and one of the men owns a veterinary practice in the area. Perfect!

After a short flurry of text messages back and forth between all parties we had a plan. Lola was loaded into the truck and in just a few minutes we were standing in the living room of a local small animal vet while Lola’s “hot spot” was being looked at. There were instructions and advice shared along with many thanks and exchanges of Christmas greetings. The “hot spot” is entirely manageable, mostly thanks to a plastic cone that the dog started wearing immediately. She looked pretty forlorn at first but adjusted to the cone quickly, and most importantly she’s been forced to leave the sore area alone.

As we drove back home we talked about how a situation like this might have played out if we didn’t live in a small, tight-knit community like Nevada County.

Small towns are easier to navigate. One way or another we all know each other, either directly or indirectly. This closeness of community is especially helpful when you or someone you care about is in need.

Need a good mechanic? I know a guy. Thinking of putting solar panels on your house? I know someone you should talk to. Need spiritual guidance or just someone to talk to? Call this guy.

We have a wealth of good-hearted, talented and generous people here in Nevada County … it truly is one of our greatest assets. And they are all easy to find.

That’s a benefit of living in Nevada County that’s worth talking about.

Andy Burton, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His opinion is his own and does not represent the viewpoint of The Union or its editorial board. Contact him at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.