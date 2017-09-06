Alan Riquelmy: Time to recognize why Confederate monuments create passion, and take them down

The Civil War re-enactor had a long, sad face.

He shook his head when he told my eighth-grade class in Huntsville, Alabama, the sacrilege his daughter had to suffer. His daughter's teacher believed that slavery was the cause of the Civil War, and his little girl would fail if she said otherwise.

So, the man in gray said, he told his daughter to lie — tell the teacher the War Between the States was about slavery.

But those eighth graders knew better than to believe that "lie," right?

Sure we did, if we willfully ignored history, written by the men and women who lived through it. We can easily claim the Civil War was about states rights when we cherry pick quotations of long-dead politicians and generals to use in our arguments. All we have to do is ignore an overwhelming series of events from the framing of our Constitution to the first shot fired at Fort Sumter.

This misdirection of history is wrapped up in the lessons we hear from a Civil War re-enactor in middle school to the monuments glorifying the Lost Cause that continue to dominate public spaces in the South.

There should be no surprise that a group of white nationalists protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. Monuments to Confederate leaders like Lee are literally bigger than life, looming over regular-sized humans, consistently reminding us of a version of history that isn't real.

These monuments have been whispering in the ears of Southerners for decades, telling them lies about their history and heritage.

Those lies, much like the statues and monuments they propagate, are about to come down.

I grew up in the Deep South — born and raised in a region that has named its schools, roads and counties after Confederate icons.

But even among this culture, there is a growing number of people who refuse to toe the Lost-Cause line.

For the most part, as the years have passed, they've stayed quiet when contentious issues remained in remission. No harm, no foul, many of them figured. It didn't concern them. Just leave the thing alone.

But then the white nationalists, through their own actions, tipped over the first Lee-shaped domino. The fatal shooting of nine people by Dylann Roof sparked the permanent lowering of Confederate flags from state capitols. Now the actions at Charlottesville will ensure the dominos, and statues, keep falling.

This isn't about the destruction of history, as some have claimed while making a false connection to the Taliban's actions against idolatry. Plenty of Southern cities years before have removed statues of Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and others from the public square and placed them in the Confederate portion of a cemetery. Or they've taken the statues and placed them in museums.

The current actions of local governments and people aren't about destroying history. It's about telling it truthfully.

And that won't happen as long as statues commemorating people who fought an insurrection to maintain slavery remain in spots of honor.

Make no mistake — that's why the Confederacy fought a war. The causes are clear, plain and printed for anyone to read.

You can see it in a constitutional compromise where the Founders opted to count slaves as three-fifths of a person and postpone a decision for 20 years whether to forbid the importation of new slaves.

The Missouri Compromise, the Wilmot Proviso, the Compromise of 1850 and the Kansas-Nebraska Act are a few dots on the timeline leading to the Civil War. Money and political power are imprinted on these events, and slavery is the foundation on which they stand.

Read the declarations of secession from Confederate states. Look at the Confederate constitution, which makes slavery the law of the land, then argue the merits of the Lost Cause.

Dress up in a gray uniform, if you must, and tell your daughter about antebellum balls and Scarlett O'Hara. She's no doubt waiting on the veranda for a good story.

That's all the South has been getting these past 150 years — a pretty good story, but one that isn't true.

Instead, and this is what's difficult, tell that little girl the true history of the Civil War, the hard lessons we've learned and the steps we're taking to improve, in some small way, the Southern experience for everyone.

And then tell the same truth to that class of eighth graders. Because, honestly, they've already heard enough crap for one day.

Contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4239.