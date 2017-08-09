Yuba City officer captured punching man in face during arrest, scuffle (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Source: FOX 40

A cell phone recorded part of an arrest that happened Monday on Bridge Street in Yuba City after police were called out to respond to a disturbance in front of a Taco Bell, FOX 40 reports.

The video has been posted to social media outlets, with some commenters criticizing the officer for what looks like the punching of a man who was calmly submitting to arrest.

The video clip, though, does not tell the whole story, according to a woman who told Fox 40 she watched the entire altercation.

“The guy laid the biggest punch on this poor cop — came out of nowhere and then there was a scuffle. So the cop did what anybody would do,” she told Fox 40 News. “… I think the guy in question is even more guilty because he went looking for it. He was already angry. He was already aggressive.”.

Yuba City police aren’t releasing many details about what led up to the punch and resulting arrest of 58-year-old Ronald Ybarra for resisting and a probation violation, and the officer is under internal investigation but is still on the beat per department policy, the report states.