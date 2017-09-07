Yoga festival coming to Nevada City

Inner Path, a yoga and meditation center in Nevada City, will host its first yoga festival next week, featuring a variety of classes, workshops, music, food and special events.

The four-day festival — which begins September 14 and runs through Sept. 17 — will serve as a fundraiser for Inner Path, a nonprofit founded in 1982 dedicated to sharing the teachings of yoga and meditation.

Four-day and one-day passes are available for unlimited access to the festival's events, which include yoga, meditation, dance, contact improvisation, Ayurveda, shamanic wisdom, herbalism, natural health and more. Events will take place at Inner Path, 200 Commercial Street, Nevada City.

The festival will also feature a "wellness fair" on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full schedule of events and tickets are available online at nevadacityyogafest.com.