Year of waiting culminates in kidney transplant for Grass Valley man | TheUnion.com

A smart TV and a new kidney — that’s not a bad Christmas.

That’s exactly how Grass Valley’s Daemon Rennert celebrated the holidays.

He has Melissa Magee to thank for the kidney. Mom (Robyn St. John) and grandparents (Debbie and Art Lockett) get credit for the TV.

On Dec. 13, Rennert received a kidney donation from Magee that saved him from years of dialysis at the very least. It also may have saved his life. Three days later he was home, hoping he’s merely months shy of a normal life.

Rennert, 22, who attended Nevada Union High School and graduated from Silver Springs High School, was born with a blocked urethra, a condition doctors didn’t discover until he was 3. The blockage caused his kidneys to start failing and his bladder to stop working properly.

His family has known since he was about 10 that he would probably need a kidney transplant — and accurately, as it turned out – once he reached his 20s. A year ago the situation became dire and the process of finding a donor became urgent.

He was excessively fatigued, not eating and always sick.

“It wasn’t like how they always tell you, where you turn yellow and throw up blood a lot,” Rennert said. “It wasn’t like that at all.”

SEEKING A MIRACLE

Possible donors stepped up, but there were no matches. Among those who didn’t match was Rennert’s mother. She turned her attention to nagging the transplant center constantly, sometimes twice a week, about possible matches.

Nothing.

In July, she contacted The Union, which told Rennert’s story. According to mom, that’s when things changed.

“After we did the story in the paper, that’s when a ton of people (came forward),” an increasingly teary-eyed St. John said. “The transplant center told me they’ve never had so many apply at one time. There were, like, 40 people who applied. So amazing.”

SECURING A MIRACLE

One applicant was Magee, 37, herself a mother. She went through the screening process and she was a match. She had no real ties to Rennert, just a Facebook friend who knows Rennert’s stepfather, Ryan St. John.

“He forwarded the GoFundMe story that linked to The Union article, so I read it,” Magee said. “My heart went out to him. As a mom, I would want someone to step up and help my kid if I was in that position … I hesitate to say it was an easy decision because it’s a major surgery.

“I’m a mother, I work full time. I have two kids. But this is what we do. We take care of each other. So finding I was a match and knowing he needed help, it became an easy decision.”

Transplant donations can be made anonymously but donors have the option of revealing themselves. Magee decided to reach out, using a little comic relief.

“She walked past my hospitable room and says, ‘How’s my kidney doing?’ She was walking, struggling to stand up,” Rennert said. “I don’t know much about her, but she’s pretty amazing.”

WELCOME HOME

Rennert is home now, living with girlfriend Marissa Clinton, 19. With Clinton returning to work on Tuesday, he spends a lot of time at his mom’s house. He sets an alarm three times a day to remind him to take his medicine. He wears a surgical mask constantly because the immunosuppressive and anti-infection drugs he takes have compromised his immune system.

“If I go to the grocery store, I have to wear it,” he said. “If I go to my mom’s house, I have to wear it. Anywhere really.”

Rennert said the process has been difficult on Clinton. “We’ve done a lot together the past three years, and this is the first time she’s had to deal with things like this. I imagine it was just as difficult for her as it was for all of us.”

TRANSITIONING TO A NORMAL LIFE

The transplant ends three days a week of three-hour dialysis sessions. He expects a recovery of about three months, when he’ll be off the immunosuppressive and anti-rejection medication. After that, he should be 100 percent for the next 20 or 30 years.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to work,” he said. “I’ve been working off and on since I was 13.”

There’s always the looming possibility that things can go wrong. “The body can reject the kidney any time, any day,” Rennert said. “The fact I can’t do anything about it helps me worry about it less. I try not to, but there are definitely thoughts that pop into my head.”

