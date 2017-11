A two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 49 occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday just south of the McKnight Way exit in Grass Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle overturned during the incident, CHP said.

According to the CHP website, all of southbound Highway 49 was closed just south of the McKnight Way exit. As of about 6:15 p.m., however, the site reported both lanes back open.