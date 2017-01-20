Up to 7.5 inches of rain expected through Tuesday | TheUnion.com

Nevada County will remain wet into early next week with intermittent breaks on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Between .75 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours, and 5- 7.5 inches are expected between now and Tuesday, meteorologist Courtney Obergfell said. There are minor flooding concerns.

“There may be some localized flooding again, but we don’t anticipate any aerial flood watches at this point,” Obergfell said. “It’s just going to be more of what we’ve been seeing.”

Today’s highs are expected in the low 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s and wind tapering off to 15-25 mph out of the south.

Intermittent rain, .25 to .5 inches, is expected tonight through Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wind should be less breazy, 10-15 mph, with a few gusts up to 20 mph from the south.

The next big system is expected on Sunday, with a 100 percent chance of widespread rain and highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

Monday presents a chance of snow, though nothing heavy, and a 100 percent chance of rain. ”The snowline is expected at 3000-4000 feet, so most of it will fall as rain,” Obergfell said.

Winds on Monday should subside substantially to 10-15 mph, with a few gusts reaching 20 mph. Highs are expected at 40 with lows in the mid 30s.

Showers should taper during the day on Tuesday before clearing up through next weekend, with winds at 5-15 mph, highs in the mid 40s and lows in low 30s.

