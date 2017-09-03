Wildwood Swimming Pool Remains Open with ‘Monitors’

It is the Association's position that lifeguards should be in attendance during open Swimming Pool hours. However, due to the very unusual circumstances that have required Lake Beach closures and a No Swim Advisory for the Lake, the Swimming Pool will remain open during certain hours with a monitor in attendance, rather than a lifeguard. Monitors, not lifeguards will typically oversee the Pool operations during the weekday afternoon hours.

With this temporary procedure in place, the Swimming Pool will remain open during the originally scheduled hours through the end of this Pool season. Established Pool access procedures will also remain in place.

Please note that use of the Swimming Pool is at your own risk. With that thought please keep all safety precautions in mind and please make sure that adults accompany minors, especially while monitors are on duty. All required equipment and signage will be in place to best assure compliance with health codes and your safety.