Wildwood “Sisters’ Fight Against Breast Cancer

By Shari Davis and Joan Bachus

On Oct. 17, after many months of planning sessions, the Lake Wildwood Lady Golfers, with a great deal of help from the Men's group, managed to produce another fun golfing event, with the purpose of raising funds for the 14th Annual Pink Ribbon Tournament. A hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cancer Foundation to help fund many programs.

Needless to say, this endeavor could not have happened without the help and support of the Lake Wildwood community and their friends and therefore this article will begin with the appropriate thanks to those outside and inside of Lake Wildwood.

It seems only right to begin with donors from outside of Lake Wildwood. They all responded so wonderfully to the requests of members of our community. If you recognize a business or a person on this list, please let them know that you appreciated their help in this endeavor.

Many, many thanks go to Cante Ao Vinho, Stars, Lois Jones, Valentino's Bistro, Grasing's Restaurant, Whim, Dorothy and Hill Witt, Suds Bros, Ben Franklin, True Value Hardware, Northridge, Papa Murphy's, The Wooden Spoon, Beach Hut Deli, Home Depot, Jerry and Sally Jones, Dave's Carpet, Spa and Wellness, B&C Hardware, Beautiful, Calebs, Kanes, LA TE DA, Reflections, Nourish, Olive Grove, NY Sauce Store, Syndi Martin, Judi's Nevada City, Prospector Nursery, Wheyward Creamery, Barbara Law–C21 Cornerstone Real Estate, Bank of the West, Ali McKeon, Cathy Jones, Orene Sanders, Kathy McLendon, Diana Bailey, Judy Armstrong, Sandy Kinyon, all those who contributed gift cards for the raffle and the many who contributed cash donations to the Wall as Memorials and in Honor of Survivors.

A very big thank you to all of the golf courses in northern California that supported this event with golf packages for the silent auction. This endeavor was chaired by Denise Stein. Those courses include Bailey Creek, Auburn Valley, Alta Sierra, The Dragon, Redhawk, Whitehawk, Tahoe Donner, Gray's Crossing, Winchester, The Reserve, Graeagle Meadows, Haggan Oaks, Grizzly Ranch, Castle Oaks and Plumas Pines.

Thanks to Jim Knight for all of his help with the Scramble Tournament and to Bill Hamilton and his crews for their work on our beautiful course.

At 8:30 a.m., 22 teams began playing. On the front nine, on Hole #8, Dan Pray hit the second shot for each team and on the back nine Carlis Gilbert hit the second shot, on Hole #12. For this service, each team gave them a donation of $20 for the cause.

We need to thank Steve Moyer and his assistants for running the Putting Tournament. There were six hole-in-ones scored: Karen Broadbent and Shari Davis (Hole #1), Dona Mahoney (Hole #3), Coke Trotter and Kim Rodriguez (Hole #4) and Connie Berg (Hole #5).

Five competitors scored a total of eight strokes on the putting course and Hole #5 was used as the tie-breaker. There were lines drawn to Hole #5 and two of the five players were able to remain within the lines to become the two winners by having a measurable tie-breaker distance.

First Place in the Putting Tournament, with a 2 1/4-inch putt from the hole, went to Kim Rodriquez, and Second Place went to Dona Mahoney for her 4 ft., 2 1/2-in. putt. Please give a big drum roll to the winners!

Many thanks also go to Steve Barry for his beautiful photos, some of which should be found with this article.

A delicious buffet was served by the staff in the Cedar Room restaurant. As you would expect, the decor was predominately pink.

The winners of the tournament were presented with their prizes. The Flight 1 winners were: 1st Place – Nancy Jensen, Betty Moyles, Sandy Twohig and Jill Niichel. Second Place – Patricia Egge, Cathy Jones, Ginger McGee and Kathy McLendon. Third Place – Mary Moyer, Liz Simpson and Shirley Ann Miller. Fourth Place – Carol Plette, Vickie Daugherty, Nonie Heibel and Linda Campbell.

In Flight 2, the winners were: First Place – Dona Mahoney, Dianne Riel, Kathy Tuttle and Bambi Flanigan. Second Place – Verda Powers, Sharon Meyer, Sara Peterson and Lois Jones. Third Place – Maria Fahey, Gail Murphey, Marilyn Heald and Val Lilienthal. Fourth Place – Patricia Stein, Lonni Hoyt, Terry Scalisi and Diane Brewster.

Denise Stein and Nancy Jensen entertained us with a skit that was hilarious! We have such talented ladies who also enjoy playing golf.

Our guest speaker was Kimberly Parker the executive director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. She told us that SNMH has been rated as one of the five top breast imaging centers in the United States. It has also received a reward for being a breast center of excellence!

The donations given this year will go partly to a program of integrative medicine for breast cancer patients. This program is aimed at treating the whole patient, not just the disease. Under the direction of Dr. Justine Corbett, alternative medical resources like acupuncture and herbal treatments are used, depending on the individual patient.

This information should make us all feel very good about our donations.

In closing, we have not yet thanked Sally Jones for all of her hard work as the lead chair of all the committees involved in the 2017 Pink Ribbon Tournament. It really did take a "village" and we should all be proud we are part of this village.