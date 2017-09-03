Wildwood Beaches Remain Closed

With Labor Day Weekend upon us and temperatures forecasted to be in the triple digits, the Nevada County Public Health and Environmental Health Departments would like to remind the community that the beach closures and the no swimming advisory remain in effect at Lake Wildwood until further notice.

As previously reported, there are eighteen cases linked to the recent E. coli 0157 outbreak. Ten of those were hospitalized. Though there are no current hospitalizations, the seriousness of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli illness should not be underestimated. This toxin has already caused Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), which is a potentially life-threatening condition with anemia and kidney complications (including dialysis) that can last throughout adulthood.

As a reminder, no one should swim in any recreational waters or pools if they are experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms, until at least two weeks after your symptoms are gone. Please consult your private medical provider should you have any concerns about your health

For more information about E.coli, visit the California Department of Public Health's website located at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/E-coli-O157H7.aspx.