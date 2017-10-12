‘While you were out…” Images of Lobo Fire
October 12, 2017
Life throws us “curves” once in a while.
Most found that out early Monday morning by a knock on the door, or text alert for those “connected.”
“Get out NOW!”
So began a 48-hour saga few will forget and hope never to witness again. Evacuation.
While some stayed, most left in orderly fashion to various locations “out of Harm’s Way” as one of several, wind-driven fires, threatening our community from the North and East.
Here’s some images of our community while your were out….
