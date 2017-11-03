 Veterans Gather for Annual Dinner | TheUnion.com

Veterans Gather for Annual Dinner

The Lake Wildwood Marine Corps Detachment is having its annual All Veterans Dinner, Saturday Evening November 11, 2017 at the LWW Community Center Oak Room 5:30-9:00pm
Buffet Dinner is $30.00 per person Tri Tip/Chicken or Vegetarian provided by Family Affair Catering. Desert is included and a no host bar is abailable

There will be a guest speaker from the Patriots Honor Program

Call Larry at 432-4411 or Joe at 432-5225 for more information
Deadline for receipt of checks is November 2nd.

 

Go back to article