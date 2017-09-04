The scoop on Snops

By Don Rogers. Publisher

The Union & TWI

“But they make stuff up, right? So it’s fake.”

“Yes, it’s fake. But not fake like Eastern European teenagers, Russian spies or American college students looking for easy cash.”

"Ho, ho. You're sure naïve. Crime's through the roof and they're showing stats and quoting police chiefs it's about the same, and low at that. Ho, ho. Well, we know better. They're just trying to attract tourists or something.""What?""Yeah, my neighbor told me.""But they run a daily police blotter and cover all the bigger crimes.""Well, maybe that part's not fake."

“I’m not following.”

“Hah, hah. So funny. You saying I’m supposed to sort out the fake news that’s bad from the fake news that’s supposed to be funny? Looks pretty much the same to me, like the pizza shop covering for Hillary Clinton’s den of pedophiles or whatever. That was funny.”

“Sure, till the moron showed up at the place with an assault rifle.”

“For real?”

“Yeah, for real.”

“Was that satire?”

“No, satire is like what you see in The Onion.”

“The Onion?”

“Yeah, the satire site.”

“But it’s fake, right?”

“OK, look, the event Tuesday night at the college is real. Brooke Binkowski is real. Snopes.com does a real service fact checking reports from fringe sources on the left and the right, as well as the mainstream media. They don’t always get it right, either.”

“No kidding. And how do you know about this event?”

“I read it in The Union.”

“Oh, The Union, you say. Ho, ho, they’re all fake news.”

“What are you talking about? They do local news, not fake.”

“But they’re funny sometimes, if you know what I mean.”

“No, they talk to real people about things around here that really happen.”

“How do you know that?”

“They just feel, I don’t know, those stories seem about right.”

“That’s your criteria?”

“Well, yeah.”

“How do you know the truly fake stories are fake?”

“Well, I remember the lamestream media trying to pass off President Trump’s inauguration crowd was smaller than Obama’s.”

“Yeah?”

“That was fake news.”

“How do you know that?”

“President said so.”

“Snopes could have helped you with that, you know.”

“Really?”

“Yeah, they make a real effort to research these things and get to the truth.”

“I thought you said they were a satire site.”

“No, that’s Scooper.”

“Well, maybe I’ll go. Sounds interesting.”

“Great. Maybe I’ll see you there.”

“I always wanted to know who was behind Scooper. They are pretty funny sometimes.”

“I didn’t think you cared for satire. How’d you find out about them anyway?”

“Read about them in The Union.”

Publisher Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 477-4299.