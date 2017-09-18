Tee Talk — By Shari Davis

On August 23, 24 and 25 Maddie and Mary have got to have won the best costume for the theme of Alta Sierra's Invitational. Golden Girls.

And yes, they say that they actually own all of the braces, walkers etc. shown here! The theme was Golden Girls 50th Anniversary. I think you may all join me when I say that the golden years can kiss my B__t!

Dianne Brewster and Connie Berg were at the Alta Sierra Invitational as well and took the overall winner position along with their Alta Sierra partners Linda Fritz and Barbara Quinn. Their fourth flight team won a card off with a team in the First flight with a tied score of 169. Way to go!!

Terri Mesple and Jane Butler won third place in the Rose Race. Other gals that participated were 1st flight Mary Moyer, Maddie Graham; Second Flight Terri Mesple, Jane Butler, Dianna Mortara, Betsy Szyper, Nonie Heibel; Third Flight None; Fourth Flight Orene Sanders, Yvetta Testman, Patricia Stein, Diane Brewster and Connie Berg. Good representation of Lake Wildwood Gals!

Sign-up sheet and pay envelope for the Pink Ribbon tournament are in the Pro shop. Cost for lunch and golf is $30. Teams will be set up in an A, B, C, D player format trying to have 2 from each club to get a chance to mingle and make new friends as we work together for the cause. The Committee is working hard to make this a wonderful event again this year.

A note from Laura Marenco Committee Member for the Pink Ribbon: This year the Raffle Committee put their heads together and came up with the idea of gift card trees in place of baskets. Each tree will be decorated and include 5-6 gift cards. It will be fun for everyone to think about which gift card(s) they'd most like to win! You will purchase raffle tickets and then place your tickets in a box. Each tree will have its own raffle box. Once everyone has had an opportunity to participate, the raffle drawing will begin.

As "Sisters Supporting the Fight Against Breast Cancer", please consider generously donating a gift card(s) to the Gift Card Tree. Your donation will go a long way to help support Sierra Memorial Hospital achieve their goal by ensuring all women get advanced screening and medical treatment options. I can't think of a better way for our golf clubs to have fun, all the while supporting our local hospital and community.

I shared last time that our Gross Club Champion is Karen Price. As all of you know she likes to collect recycle cans. Well we have a picture of her the day she won with her collection of cans after golf. P.S. she collected them from everyone in the 19th hole. Quite a collection!

August 31st, we played "Odd Ball" from the Green Tees. This was scored from only the Odd Holes Those of you that distinguished yourselves above and beyond with Birdies and Chip-ins were:

Janice Pucci Low Net of the day Net 61

Chris Fridman with a Birdie on Hole #1

Patricia Stein with a Chip-in on hole #2

The Flight winners were:

First Flight

First Place Nan Speir Net 30.0

Second Place Nina Quintal Net 33.0

Third Place Kathleen Galbo Net 34.5

Second Flight

First Place Janice Pucci Net 29.5

Second Place Dottie Teague Net 33.5

Third Place Dona Mahoney Net 34.5

Third Flight

First Place MJ Brusher Net 31.0*

Second Place Sandy Turzak Net 31.0*

Third Place Laura Marenco Net 32.0*

Fourth Place Patricia Stein Net 32.0*

*Ties broken by back nine method.

Tuesday Sept. 5th was Team Play at Plumas Lakes. The team consisted of Flight 1 Maria Fahey &Gayle Liljeblad; Terri Mesple & Dianna Mortara; Flight 2 Joyce Maddox & Yvetta Testman; Sandy Twohig & Dottie Teague. Our team tied for First Place for the day and is in overall third place just .5 out of second. Great golfing Team!

We had a new member join us on September 7th. Her name is Cherry Eden. So, if you saw someone you did not recognize playing with Marilyn, you were right! Welcome Cherry we look forward to seeing you around.

The Most Improved player for August is Claudia Archer with Runner Up Patti Egge. Way to go you two!!

Janice Pucci was the Low Net for August with a nice Net 61. This ties with Shari Davis and Dottie Teague for the Low Net for the year. Nice golfing Janice.

Please remember, driving on hole #10 is NOT allowed between the cart path and green. This is a local rule that you may find on the back of the score card. You may have heard differently. It was tried for a short time a couple of years ago and was rejected. So please stay off of this section of hole #10.

The results for the Survey about WGANC are in. There were 52 of you that responded. There were 47 that voted to support WGANC.

Nan Speir reminds us that she updates our website every 3 days with any club news, minutes, tournament results, roster changes, etc. So be sure to stop by and check it out.

The slate of officers was presented at the September General Meeting. The following members have agreed to run for office for the 2018 year:

Captain Sandy Turzak

Co-Captain Terri Mesple

Secretary Nancy Venable

Treasurer Connie Berg

Tournament Shari Davis

Handicap Diane Brewster

Rules Karen Price

Membership Patricia Stein

Election of Officers will happen on October 12th.

Your 2018 dues letter will be going out on October 15th.

Thursday Sept. 7th was our lunch and draw day. I will have the details in my next article which is due on Sept. 27th. As usual, please have your club related fun facts to me before that date to ensure that it makes it into the next article. Until then, I will see you on the course!