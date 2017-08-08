Sign-ups for UW’s Annual BBQ fete | TheUnion.com

Car Show registration forms available now for

United Way's Annual Grills and Grilles

United Way of Nevada County is proud to announce its 11th Annual BBQ Competition, which will include a Car and Motorcycle Show and a Disc Golf Tournament. This exciting event will take place at the Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley on Aug. 26, at Western Gateway Park.

Registration forms are now available for individuals who would like to participate in the car show. There is a limited amount of space. If you are interested in displaying your car or motorcycle, get your registration in as soon as possible.

During this fun day, there will also be a Backyard BBQ competition, a Kansas City BBQ competition, a disc golf tournament, vendors, music and a kids' area.

Last year at this event, United Way had a vast array of cars — from cars of the future (electric vehicles) to a 1928 Ford Model A. There will be an award given out for the people's choice winner. Last year's winner was a 1956 Chevy Nomad, owned by Jane Ammerman.

If you have a foreign or domestic car, electric vehicle or a motorcycle, now is the time to register! Register your vehicle now and join the United Way for a fun day and some delicious barbecue!

United Way of Nevada County's service priority is to strive to assure all individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. All the proceeds from this event will go to the United Way of Nevada County.

Car show registration forms are available at grillsngrilles.com. For more information, please call United Way at (530) 274-8111.